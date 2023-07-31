Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

Split

The 1st super moon of the year – when the full moon can be seen © dpa/Charles Rex Arbogast

In August there is not just one, but two phenomena when the full moon is in the sky. In addition to the Super Moon in August 2023, there will also be a Blue Moon.

Berlin – In August, the full moon will be particularly large and bright. Because it is in the sky as a super full moon. And not just once. Due to its elliptical orbit, the moon comes closer to the earth on some days than on others. There are two such days when the full moon is in the sky as a super moon in August 2023. At the same time, the full moon is not only as Super Moon 2023 in August, but also as Blue Moon? And when will the second supermoon as “Blue Moon” in August 2023 be in its brightest and fullest glory in the sky?

But when will the full moon appear as a super moon in August 2023 and what is the blue moon all about?

Every year full moons can be found in the sky as so-called super moons, which can also be seen in Germany. The astronomical year forecast 2023 already showed at the beginning of the year that shooting stars, planets and lunar eclipse can be observed particularly well this year. While the moon also for the Space 2023 remains a longing goal and is the goal of missions, the so-called super moons regularly delight Astro fans worldwide.

What is a super moon?

A supermoon is a full moon or new moon that is at most 360,000 kilometers from the center of the earth. In a year the world will see some of these celestial spectacles alongside shooting stars and phenomena.

What is special about a super moon?

Because the moon is closer to Earth than usual at the time of a supermoon, the full moon appears about seven to 14 percent larger in the night sky than on normal lunar days, according to NASA. The difference corresponds to the difference between a one euro coin and a two euro coin. Due to the increasing area, more sunlight is reflected by the moon, so that it also appears significantly brighter.