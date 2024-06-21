The draw has been held to find out the complete LaLiga calendar for the 2024-25 season. On Tuesday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation announced the 38 days for the next tournament that will begin in August, a week later than usual due to the Olympic Games and, with continental competitions such as the Euro Cup and America Cup already finished.
The clubs already know the order in which they will face their rivals and whether they will start as home or visitors in this new competition, FC Barcelona, for its part, can now begin to prepare for its debut.
The first rival that the player must face Barcelona of Hansi Flick, who will also make his debut as technical director of the culés after the departure of Xavi Hernández, it will be against Valencia in it Mestalla Stadium.
Still No There is confirmation about the exact date of each day, nor is there an established schedule, but rather there is an estimate corresponding to each week. The league It will be launched the week of Friday, August 16 to 19, and will end next year in mid-May.
In this case, the Barça will be making his debut in this contest looking for the title, a priori, Saturday the 17th or Sunday the 18th as a visitor with a schedule to be confirmed. The last confrontation between these teams was a tie with one goal per side where the Portuguese Joao Félix scored the only goal for his team.
