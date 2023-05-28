The third Sunday of June is a special day to honor and thank those men who play a fundamental role in our lives: fathers. In this year 2023, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 18a day in which families from all over Mexico will unite to express their gratitude and love for fathers and father figures.

The origin of this modern celebration dates back to Sonora Smart Dodd, an American woman who lived in Spokane, Washington. Sonora, moved by the dedication and unconditional love of her father, her widower, William Jackson Smart, proposed the idea of ​​establishing a special day to recognize the work of her parents.

Inspired by Mother’s Day, which was already celebrated in the United States, Sonora sought to institute a date that would highlight the important role fathers play in raising their children.

The first official Father’s Day was held in Spokane on June 19, 1910, coinciding with William Smart’s birthday. The celebration quickly spread to other states in the United States, gaining popularity over the years. Finally, in 1972, President Richard Nixon proclaimed the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day across the country, thus establishing an official date for the celebration.

From that date, the celebration of Father’s Day became common in other countries, such as Mexico, due to its proximity to the United States.

It is an occasion to express gratitude and appreciation towards fathers and father figures, and to strengthen family ties. In each country and culture, the forms of celebration may vary, but the central message is the same: to recognize the positive influence of parents in the upbringing and formation of their children.

This day invites us to reflect on the importance of having a positive father model in the lives of children.. Parents play a vital role in the development of their children, providing love, teaching and support at every stage of their lives. In addition, Father’s Day reminds us of the importance of strengthening family ties and promoting unity in our homes.

On this special occasion, many families will come together to celebrate parental love and dedication. Gifts, cards, family meals and special activities are some of the ways in which affection for parents is expressed. However, beyond material gifts, the real gift is recognition and gratitude for all that parents do for their children.

So mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate Father’s Day on June 18, 2023. It’s an opportunity to thank and honor those exceptional men who have given us love, support and guidance throughout our lives. Happy Father’s Day!