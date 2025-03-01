As every year, 2025 marks an important date for many parents in different countries around the world, Father’s Day. This day bases its origin on honoring all those responsible and committed parents who strive to upbath their children.

Since its origin in the United States, the celebration has popularized the rest of the countries, including Spain, although it is not much less reflected in the labor calendar.

When is Father’s Day 2025 in Spain

In 2025, Father’s Day will take place on Wednesday, March 19. This date is also shared with other countries, such as Portugal, Belgium, Italy or Morocco, where they also celebrate the same day. Thus, this celebration coincides with the day of San José, father of Jesus and husband of the Virgin Mary in the Catholic tradition.

Where is Father’s Day 2025 in Spain

On other occasions, March 19 was considered as National Holiday. However, in 2025 it has become considered as a substitutable festive, so not all autonomous communities may have a non -working holiday.

Thus, all autonomous communities have the option to choose between two optional holidays between April 17 -Holy Jueves -and one of these two dates: March 19 -San José- or July 25 -Santiago Apostle-, becoming depending on each territory.

In this way, in 2025 Father’s Day will be considered as a holiday in the following autonomous communities:

Valencian Community

Murcia

However, all municipalities have the option of choosing two local holidays, so it is possible that Father’s Day – or San José – be festive in municipalities belonging to autonomous communities that have not selected the day as a festive in the first instance.

The origin of Father’s Day

Although Father’s Day is a celebration more than extended around the world, its origin is attributed to Sonora Smart Dodd, the daughter of an American war veteran. The young woman wanted to honor her father, who crio her with her five brothers after her mother died during childbirth.

To do this, Sonora Smart Dodd had the idea of ​​celebrating a day dedicated to her father in 1909, when she listened to a sermon about Mother’s Day, a feast rather than established at that time. In this way, on June 19, 1910 the first day of the father in the town was held. The celebration began to settle in different states, through different phases.

In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge supported the celebration. Subsequently in 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson tried to make the celebration become an official one, a fact that it would come true six years later under the mandate of President Richard Nixon.

Thus, in 1972 the law was signed that officially designated on the third Sunday of June as Father’s Day throughout the United States. Little by little, the celebration was losing its initial religious burden until it extended as a common holiday in all areas.

Father’s Day in other countries

Although most countries in the world continued with the tradition that was set in the United States to celebrate Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June, several nations adopted different days to celebrate this holiday, as is the case of Spain or other countries in Europe, which gathered it with the date of San José.

On the other hand, Father’s Day is not officially recognized in all Latin American countries. However, after the officialization of the date by the US government, the majority of the continent nations adopted the tradition of honoring parents every third Sunday of June; As in Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica, Venezuela and most of Argentina.

Also, other Latin American countries such as Uruguay celebrate the holiday almost a month later, on the second Sunday of July; while in the Dominican Republic the day takes place on the last Sunday of that month.