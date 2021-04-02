Eurovision 2021, the music festival that brings together talent from all over Europe, is making a strong comeback this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of its 2020 edition. However, the venue will be the same and the majority of participants confirmed by then will perform on this occasion, although with other songs.
On the last Tuesday, March 30, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) revealed the order in which the participating countries of the two semi-finals will be presented. Lithuania, with The Roop, will open the first gala, whose last artist will be Destiny, from Malta. The second night will begin with a performance by Senhit, from San Marino, and will close with that of Fyr og Flamme, from Denmark.
In total, 16 countries will compete in the first semi-final and 17 in the second, including the invited guests, Israel and Australia, and excluding Armenia (who withdrew) and Belarus (expelled for breaking the rules).
For their part, the so-called countries ‘Big Five’ (Spain, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom) they go directly to the final, in their capacity as the greatest contributors to the EBU. The host country, in this case Netherlands, you also have the ticket insured. Find out here which are the artists and songs that will represent Spain and the other participating nations.
When and where will Eurovision 2021 be?
The semifinals of Eurovision 2021 will take place on Tuesday 18 and Thursday 20 May, while the final will be held on Saturday 22, all from 9.00 pm (Spanish peninsular time) and 2.00 pm (Peruvian time). The setting will be Rotterdam Ahoy, in the Netherlands.
What countries and songs participate in Eurovision 2021?
This is the confirmed list of countries, songs and artists that will be in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021:
- Albania: “Karma” – Anxhela Peristeri
- Germany: “I don’t feel hate” – Jendrik Sigwart
- Australia: “Technicolor” – Montaigne
- Austria: “Amen” – Vincent Bueno
- Azerbaijan: “Mata hari” – Samira Efendi
- Belgium: “The wrong place” – Hooverphonic
- Bulgaria: “Growing up is getting old” – Victoria Georgieva
- Cyprus: “The devil” – Elena Tsagrinou
- Croatia: “Tick-Tock” – Albina
- Denmark: “Øve os på hinanden” – Fyr og Flamme
- Slovenia: “Amen” – Ana Soklič
- Spain: “I’m going to stay” – Blas Cantó
- Estonia: “The lucky one” – Uku Suviste
- Finland: “Dark side” – Blind Channel
- France: “Voilà” – Barbara Pravi
- Georgia: “You” – Tornike Kipiani
- Greece: “Last dance” – Stefania Liberakakis
- Ireland: Maps – Lesley Roy
- Iceland: “10 years” – Dađi & Gagnamaniđ
- Israel: “Set me free” – Eden Alene
- Italy: “Zitti e buoni” – Måneskin
- Latvia: “The moon is rising” – Samanta Tīna
- Lithuania: “Discoteque” – The Roop
- North Macedonia: “Here I stand” – Vasil Garvanliev
- Malt: “Je me casse” – Destiny Chukunyere
- Moldova: “Sugar” – Natalia Gordienco
- Norway: “Fallen angel” – Tix
- Netherlands: “Birth of a new age” – Jeangu Macrooy
- Poland: “The ride” – Rafał Brzozowski
- Portugal: “Love is on my side” – The Black Mamba
- United Kingdom: “Embers” – James Newman
- Czech Republic: “Omaga” – Benny Cristo
- Romania: “Amnesia” – Roxen
- Russia: “Russian woman” – Manizha
- San Marino: “Adrenaline” – Senhit
- Serbia: “Crazy crazy” – Hurricane
- Sweden: “Voices” – Tusse
- Switzerland: “Tout L’Univers” – Gjon’s Tears
- Ukraine: “Shum” – Go_A.
Who represents Spain in Eurovision 2021?
The Murcian Blas Cantó will be the representative of Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021. Unlike the last two editions, this artist was not selected from among the contestants of the previous edition of Operación Triunfo.
Cantó was announced in October 2019 as the artist who would represent Spain at Eurovision the following year. At the beginning of 2020, it was revealed that the song chosen to participate was “Universo”.
Following the cancellation of the 2020 festival, a theme had to be chosen again to compete in Eurovision 2021. This time, the candidates were “Memory” and “I’m going to stay”. The second song was chosen on the last February 20 in a TVE program, with 58% of the public’s votes.
How and where to watch Eurovision 2021?
Eurovision on TV
In Spain, the broadcasting rights of the Eurovision Song Contest are TVE. If the plan is the same as in previous editions, both semifinals will be broadcast live through La2. The final, meanwhile, will go live on La1 from 9:00 pm (peninsular time).
Eurovision by streaming
If everything goes as in previous editions, the official website of RTVE should stream the semifinals and final of Eurovision 2021, through the live television services of La2 and La1.
In case you are in another country and you cannot access this option, you can use a free or paid VPN to connect to a Spanish IP and watch the live broadcast.
Performances that will compete in Eurovision 2021
The following are some of the most outstanding performances that will be presented in the 2021 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest:
Italy – “Zitti E Buoni”
Sweden – “Voices”
Iceland – “10 years”
Switzerland – “Tout l’Univers”
United Kingdom – “Embers”
France – “Voilà”
Bulgaria – “Growing up is getting old”
Shows, latest news:
LR Shows Newsletter
Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.
.
#Eurovision #date #time #countries #watch #online
Leave a Reply