Eurovision 2021, the music festival that brings together talent from all over Europe, is making a strong comeback this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of its 2020 edition. However, the venue will be the same and the majority of participants confirmed by then will perform on this occasion, although with other songs.

On the last Tuesday, March 30, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) revealed the order in which the participating countries of the two semi-finals will be presented. Lithuania, with The Roop, will open the first gala, whose last artist will be Destiny, from Malta. The second night will begin with a performance by Senhit, from San Marino, and will close with that of Fyr og Flamme, from Denmark.

In total, 16 countries will compete in the first semi-final and 17 in the second, including the invited guests, Israel and Australia, and excluding Armenia (who withdrew) and Belarus (expelled for breaking the rules).

For their part, the so-called countries ‘Big Five’ (Spain, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom) they go directly to the final, in their capacity as the greatest contributors to the EBU. The host country, in this case Netherlands, you also have the ticket insured. Find out here which are the artists and songs that will represent Spain and the other participating nations.

When and where will Eurovision 2021 be?

The semifinals of Eurovision 2021 will take place on Tuesday 18 and Thursday 20 May, while the final will be held on Saturday 22, all from 9.00 pm (Spanish peninsular time) and 2.00 pm (Peruvian time). The setting will be Rotterdam Ahoy, in the Netherlands.

Rotterdam Ahoy, in the Netherlands, will host Eurovision 2021. Photo: RTVE

What countries and songs participate in Eurovision 2021?

This is the confirmed list of countries, songs and artists that will be in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021:

Albania: “Karma” – Anxhela Peristeri

Germany: “I don’t feel hate” – Jendrik Sigwart

Australia: “Technicolor” – Montaigne

Austria: “Amen” – Vincent Bueno

Azerbaijan: “Mata hari” – Samira Efendi

Belgium: “The wrong place” – Hooverphonic

Bulgaria: “Growing up is getting old” – Victoria Georgieva

Cyprus: “The devil” – Elena Tsagrinou

Croatia: “Tick-Tock” – Albina

Denmark: “Øve os på hinanden” – Fyr og Flamme

Slovenia: “Amen” – Ana Soklič

Spain: “I’m going to stay” – Blas Cantó

Estonia: “The lucky one” – Uku Suviste

Finland: “Dark side” – Blind Channel

France: “Voilà” – Barbara Pravi

Georgia: “You” – Tornike Kipiani

Greece: “Last dance” – Stefania Liberakakis

Ireland: Maps – Lesley Roy

Order of countries participating in the first semifinal of Eurovision 2021. Photo: Eurovision / Twitter

Iceland: “10 years” – Dađi & Gagnamaniđ

Israel: “Set me free” – Eden Alene

Italy: “Zitti e buoni” – Måneskin

Latvia: “The moon is rising” – Samanta Tīna

Lithuania: “Discoteque” – The Roop

North Macedonia: “Here I stand” – Vasil Garvanliev

Malt: “Je me casse” – Destiny Chukunyere

Moldova: “Sugar” – Natalia Gordienco

Norway: “Fallen angel” – Tix

Netherlands: “Birth of a new age” – Jeangu Macrooy

Poland: “The ride” – Rafał Brzozowski

Portugal: “Love is on my side” – The Black Mamba

United Kingdom: “Embers” – James Newman

Czech Republic: “Omaga” – Benny Cristo

Romania: “Amnesia” – Roxen

Russia: “Russian woman” – Manizha

San Marino: “Adrenaline” – Senhit

Serbia: “Crazy crazy” – Hurricane

Sweden: “Voices” – Tusse

Switzerland: “Tout L’Univers” – Gjon’s Tears

Ukraine: “Shum” – Go_A.

Order of countries participating in the second semifinal of Eurovision 2021. Photo: Eurovision / Twitter

Who represents Spain in Eurovision 2021?

The Murcian Blas Cantó will be the representative of Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021. Unlike the last two editions, this artist was not selected from among the contestants of the previous edition of Operación Triunfo.

Cantó was announced in October 2019 as the artist who would represent Spain at Eurovision the following year. At the beginning of 2020, it was revealed that the song chosen to participate was “Universo”.

Blas Cantó will be the Spanish representative in Eurovision 2021. Photo: EFE

Following the cancellation of the 2020 festival, a theme had to be chosen again to compete in Eurovision 2021. This time, the candidates were “Memory” and “I’m going to stay” . The second song was chosen on the last February 20 in a TVE program, with 58% of the public’s votes.

How and where to watch Eurovision 2021?

Eurovision on TV

In Spain, the broadcasting rights of the Eurovision Song Contest are TVE. If the plan is the same as in previous editions, both semifinals will be broadcast live through La2. The final, meanwhile, will go live on La1 from 9:00 pm (peninsular time).

Eurovision by streaming

If everything goes as in previous editions, the official website of RTVE should stream the semifinals and final of Eurovision 2021, through the live television services of La2 and La1.

In case you are in another country and you cannot access this option, you can use a free or paid VPN to connect to a Spanish IP and watch the live broadcast.

Performances that will compete in Eurovision 2021

The following are some of the most outstanding performances that will be presented in the 2021 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest:

Italy – “Zitti E Buoni”

Sweden – “Voices”

Iceland – “10 years”

Switzerland – “Tout l’Univers”

United Kingdom – “Embers”

France – “Voilà”

Bulgaria – “Growing up is getting old”

