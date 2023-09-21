The anime season in Japan brought a series that captured the attention of all lovers of the genre: ‘Zom 100’, a story about a zombie apocalypse, which has been increasing, chapter after chapter, its legion of followers. However, despite its attractive and refreshing plot, several fans are becoming desperate due to the continuous delays in releasing its new episodes.

And, as it could not be otherwise, chapter 9 of the anime will also have a small delay, so in this note we will tell you all the details about its launch so that you do not miss anything from the current series.

When does chapter 9 of ‘Zom 100’ come out?

Episode 9 of ‘Zom 100’anime based on the manga written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, was going to be released on September 24; However, through a publication on the official networks of the series, it was confirmed that its launch will finally take place on Monday, September 25, 2023.

But the bad news for fans of ‘Zom 100: Bucket list of the dead’ They do not stop, since after the ninth episode the anime will enter an indefinite shutdown, so there is no information about when episodes 10, 11 and 12, the last of the first season of the anime, will be released.

What time does ‘Zom 100’ episode 9 premiere?

Despite the constant changes in the release day of its chapters, there are no changes in the schedule of its premieres, so, In Peru, chapter 9 can be seen from 4:00 am If you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we will leave you the respective arrival times:

Mexico: 3.00 am

Colombia: 4.00 am

Ecuador: 4.00 am

Venezuela: 5.00 am

Chile: 6.00 am

Argentina: 6.00 am

Spain: 11.00 am

Where to watch chapter 9 of ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE?

The anime, under the direction of Kazuki Kawagoe and? will have a total of 12 episodescan be seen completely on platforms such as Netflix and Crunchyroll. It is important to remember that the ninth chapter will be, like all the previous ones, broadcast in simulcast on both websites, broadcasting at the same time as what was broadcast in Japan.

‘Zom 100: Bucket list of the dead’ is scheduled to have 12 episodes in its first season. Photo: BUG FILMS

Where to watch ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you want to see ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE and FREE, you can do it on unofficial pages, such as AnimeFenix, AnimeFLV, JKAnime or AnimeID; However, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

