Diablo IV It is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and for this reason there is no shortage of those who want to write down on their calendar when it is released. Blizzard Entertainment announced that it will be released on June 6 of this year.

That day can be enjoyed on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. There is no shortage of those who think that it is not possible to play this title before it goes on sale, but in reality it is not so; there is actually a way to do it.

Specifically, it is possible to play four days before, that is, on June 2. In order to do so, it is necessary to pre-order the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate versions. It is thanks to these that this new installment of the series has early access.

So there is plenty of time to reserve them and have access to one of the great launches of this year. By making a pre-order the same allows early access to the open beta.

This early beta for pre-sale players takes place from March 17-29. Those who have not pre-ordered this title will have to wait until the second test, which will take place from the 24th to the 26th of next month.

The beta will allow polishing and debugging Diablo IV before its release. As such, it’s an excellent way to test what this Blizzard Entertainment game has to offer, and help minimize the bugs of this preview version.

What do the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate editions of Diablo IV come with at launch?

Regarding the content of the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of Diablo IV They are digital vouchers. The Deluxe Edition includes Wings of Inarius and Inarius’s Murloc pet in Diablo III, Amalgam of Wrath mount in World of Warcraft, and the Winged Darkness brown cosmetic set in Diablo Immortal.

But it is not the only thing, but it also has unlocked the season battle pass of the game, the Temptation mount and armor for the infernato carapace mount.

The Digital Deluxe still comes with up to four days of early access, which we mentioned earlier. As for the Ultimate, it includes everything mentioned above but has an accelerated unlocking of the season battle pass.

This includes a Premium Season Battle Pass unlock, plus 20 tier skips and a cosmetic item. To the above we must add the emotext Alas del creator.

In addition to Diablo IV We have more video game information at EarthGamer.