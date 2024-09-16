A month ago one of the highest grossing films of the year was released in theaters, Deadpool & Wolverinewhich marks the crossover between two franchises in the comic book medium, as well as establishing itself as a possible step towards what is to come Marvel with Secret WarsAnd now that it is off the billboard, fans have started to wonder when they will see it again, since all these productions are arriving imminently on the platform. Disney+.

It is mentioned that it could reach streaming platforms next October 1staccording to reports from When to Stream. The film would be released via premium video on demand. However, neither Walt Disney Studios or Marvel Studios This date has not been officially confirmed, so there may be changes. In addition, this indicates that it will have the option of being purchased or rented.

Since its theatrical release on July 26, the film has been a smash hit, grossing $1.3 billion worldwide. In its opening weekend, it earned $211 million at the domestic box office, breaking records for an R-rated film. Internationally, it has grossed $683 million.

With a score of 79%, critics highlight the performance of Ryan Reynolds, who embodies Deadpool with his characteristic biting humor, and Hugh Jackmanwho reprises his iconic role as WolverineOne review describes the film as irreverent and nostalgic for the bygone era of superhero movies.

For now Disney has not announced when we will see its premiere on the platform paying only the subscription.

Via: EPT

Author’s note: It’s always the same step, first it comes out for digital purchase, then physical and finally on Disney+, so it will arrive in December if all goes well.