The Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) still has many stories to tell, as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman made clear with the images of them immersed in their characters on the set of “Deadpool 3”. The movie is still several months away from its release, but the shots of Deadpool and Wolverine generated a lot of excitement among fans. That is why, below, we tell you everything you need to know about the third installment of this story.

What day is “Deadpool 3” released in Peru?

The new Marvel movie “Deadpool 3” will be released on Thursday May 2, 2024 in theaters throughout Peru.

When is “Deadpool 3” released in other countries?

Argentina: Thursday, May 2, 2024

Brazil: Thursday, May 2, 2024

Chile: Thursday, May 2, 2024

Italy: Thursday, May 2, 2024

Mexico: Thursday, May 2, 2024

Venezuela: Thursday, May 2, 2024

Canada: Friday, May 3, 2024

Colombia: Friday, May 3, 2024

Spain: Friday, May 3, 2024

UK: Friday May 3, 2024

United States: Friday, May 3, 2024

For what kind of audience will “Deadpool 3” be directed?

Marvel Studios President Kevin Faige noted that Deadpool 3 will be the first R-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) moviethat is to say that minors under 17 years of age must go to the cinema accompanied by an adult.

Who are the actors that are part of “Deadpool 3”?