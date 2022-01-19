The Emirates Health Services Corporation clarified that the Corona virus that causes Covid-19 disease is transmitted from person to person within 10 days of exposure to the virus.

The Foundation stated that recent practical studies revealed that infection is at its highest levels during the first days, and decreases rapidly between the “seventh and tenth” days of the disease, so health isolation must be adhered to, for a period of 10 days, to avoid contact, and to preserve the health and safety of community members.

The Foundation called on all segments of society to adhere to the precautionary measures and measures such as wearing a mask and washing hands constantly, and physical and social distancing, to reduce infection with the disease, as well as the need to obtain vaccines and their booster doses to strengthen the immune system in the face of the virus.



