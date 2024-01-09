The debut of 'Solo Leveling', an anime based on the famous manwha written by Chugong, was a resounding success, so much so that fans can no longer wait for the premiere of its second episode, which will continue to show us the challenges it faces. wait for Sung Jinwoo during his journey. This series was considered one of the most anticipated of 2024 by fans of the genre, who wanted to see the quality of the adaptation of one of the most read webtoons in history.

If you want to know about the launch of the new episode of 'Single Leveling'we invite you to read the following note, in which we will give you all the information you need to know so as not to miss its fascinating and captivating story.

When is chapter 2 of 'Solo Leveling' released?

Chapter 2 of 'Single Leveling' launches on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The first season of this anime will have a total of 25 episodes and will be divided into 2 parts; However, it is unknown how many chapters will make up each part and how long they will be separated.

It should be noted that the adaptation of 'Single Leveling' is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige and is under the production of A-1 Pictures. This sparked the concern of all fans, since said studio does not have a good reputation, after productions such as 'NieR Automata' and '86' were affected due to various problems.

What is the 'Solo Leveling' anime about?

“In a world where dimensional doors began to appear that connect the real world with the world of monsters, Sung Jinwoo, our protagonist, is one of the thousands of hunters around the planet who receive the power to cross these doors and enter the dungeons to fight for the salvation of humanity,” indicates the official synopsis of 'Solo Leveling'.

“Unfortunately, our protagonist is an E-Rank hunter, the lowest of all, and having neither the money nor the skill to enter higher-level dungeons, he is ridiculed as 'The weakest hunter of all',” concludes the text.

Where to watch chapter 2 of 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE?

The second episode of 'Single Leveling'which will have as its title 'If I had another chance'will be available on the platform Crunchyrolla streaming service that has exclusive rights for broadcast outside of Asia. To be able to watch the series you must enter its official website and, if you are not subscribed, you will have to start the process to create an account. After that, you just have to choose the plan that best suits your needs.

The 'Solo Leveling' webtoon ended on December 20, 2021. Photo: A-1 Pictures

But, if you want to explore the application more thoroughly before paying for a subscription, you can access its trial period, which has a total duration of 14 days, so during that time you will be able to enjoy all the titles in its catalog. legally and at no cost.

