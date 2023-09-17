The big surprise of the anime era was, without a doubt, ‘My Happy Marriage’, an animation based on a light novel series of the same name and which was written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, and which won a great number of followers around the world with the passing of its chapters. However, the story is about to come to an end with its 12th episode, which will close the first season and could shed light on whether there will be a second installment of the love story that shocked fans of the genre.

If you want to know more about the premiere of the last chapter of the first season of the anime, stay in the following note, where we will give you all the details so you don’t miss it.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’ chapter 12: release date, schedules and where to watch the anime ONLINE

When is ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 12 released?

Chapter 12 of the first season of ‘My happy marriage’ will be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. This will be the last episode of the first installment of the anime, which is under the direction of Takehiro Kubotaand which premiered on July 5, 2023. And, although there is still no official confirmation from the makers of the series, everything indicates that there will be more seasons of the love story between Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo, since both the light novel and the manga continue to be published today.

Where to watch ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 12 ONLINE?

This new chapter, as well as the first season in its entirety, can be seen ONLINE at Netflix, a platform that took over the rights to the anime to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, if you do not have one, and choose the plan that best suits your needs.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’ chapter 11, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch ONLINE?

Where to watch chapter 12 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you wish to see ‘My happy marriage’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since then you will be able to tune it in at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others. Although, as they are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you will enter these pages at your own risk.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life crumble after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander apparently so cold and cruel that his previous girlfriends fled to him. three days of their commitments.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 10, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch?

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her future husband is not the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that it may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

‘My happy marriage’, which began as a light novel, also has an anime that was released in 2018. Photo: Netflix

#chapter #Happy #Marriage #released

The big surprise of the anime era was, without a doubt, ‘My Happy Marriage’, an animation based on a light novel series of the same name and which was written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, and which won a great number of followers around the world with the passing of its chapters. However, the story is about to come to an end with its 12th episode, which will close the first season and could shed light on whether there will be a second installment of the love story that shocked fans of the genre.

If you want to know more about the premiere of the last chapter of the first season of the anime, stay in the following note, where we will give you all the details so you don’t miss it.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’ chapter 12: release date, schedules and where to watch the anime ONLINE

When is ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 12 released?

Chapter 12 of the first season of ‘My happy marriage’ will be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. This will be the last episode of the first installment of the anime, which is under the direction of Takehiro Kubotaand which premiered on July 5, 2023. And, although there is still no official confirmation from the makers of the series, everything indicates that there will be more seasons of the love story between Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo, since both the light novel and the manga continue to be published today.

Where to watch ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 12 ONLINE?

This new chapter, as well as the first season in its entirety, can be seen ONLINE at Netflix, a platform that took over the rights to the anime to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, if you do not have one, and choose the plan that best suits your needs.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’ chapter 11, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch ONLINE?

Where to watch chapter 12 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you wish to see ‘My happy marriage’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since then you will be able to tune it in at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others. Although, as they are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you will enter these pages at your own risk.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life crumble after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander apparently so cold and cruel that his previous girlfriends fled to him. three days of their commitments.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 10, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch?

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her future husband is not the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that it may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

‘My happy marriage’, which began as a light novel, also has an anime that was released in 2018. Photo: Netflix

#chapter #Happy #Marriage #released

The big surprise of the anime era was, without a doubt, ‘My Happy Marriage’, an animation based on a light novel series of the same name and which was written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, and which won a great number of followers around the world with the passing of its chapters. However, the story is about to come to an end with its 12th episode, which will close the first season and could shed light on whether there will be a second installment of the love story that shocked fans of the genre.

If you want to know more about the premiere of the last chapter of the first season of the anime, stay in the following note, where we will give you all the details so you don’t miss it.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’ chapter 12: release date, schedules and where to watch the anime ONLINE

When is ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 12 released?

Chapter 12 of the first season of ‘My happy marriage’ will be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. This will be the last episode of the first installment of the anime, which is under the direction of Takehiro Kubotaand which premiered on July 5, 2023. And, although there is still no official confirmation from the makers of the series, everything indicates that there will be more seasons of the love story between Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo, since both the light novel and the manga continue to be published today.

Where to watch ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 12 ONLINE?

This new chapter, as well as the first season in its entirety, can be seen ONLINE at Netflix, a platform that took over the rights to the anime to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, if you do not have one, and choose the plan that best suits your needs.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’ chapter 11, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch ONLINE?

Where to watch chapter 12 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you wish to see ‘My happy marriage’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since then you will be able to tune it in at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others. Although, as they are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you will enter these pages at your own risk.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life crumble after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander apparently so cold and cruel that his previous girlfriends fled to him. three days of their commitments.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 10, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch?

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her future husband is not the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that it may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

‘My happy marriage’, which began as a light novel, also has an anime that was released in 2018. Photo: Netflix

#chapter #Happy #Marriage #released

The big surprise of the anime era was, without a doubt, ‘My Happy Marriage’, an animation based on a light novel series of the same name and which was written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, and which won a great number of followers around the world with the passing of its chapters. However, the story is about to come to an end with its 12th episode, which will close the first season and could shed light on whether there will be a second installment of the love story that shocked fans of the genre.

If you want to know more about the premiere of the last chapter of the first season of the anime, stay in the following note, where we will give you all the details so you don’t miss it.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’ chapter 12: release date, schedules and where to watch the anime ONLINE

When is ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 12 released?

Chapter 12 of the first season of ‘My happy marriage’ will be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. This will be the last episode of the first installment of the anime, which is under the direction of Takehiro Kubotaand which premiered on July 5, 2023. And, although there is still no official confirmation from the makers of the series, everything indicates that there will be more seasons of the love story between Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo, since both the light novel and the manga continue to be published today.

Where to watch ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 12 ONLINE?

This new chapter, as well as the first season in its entirety, can be seen ONLINE at Netflix, a platform that took over the rights to the anime to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, if you do not have one, and choose the plan that best suits your needs.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’ chapter 11, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch ONLINE?

Where to watch chapter 12 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you wish to see ‘My happy marriage’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since then you will be able to tune it in at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others. Although, as they are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you will enter these pages at your own risk.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life crumble after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander apparently so cold and cruel that his previous girlfriends fled to him. three days of their commitments.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 10, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch?

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her future husband is not the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that it may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

‘My happy marriage’, which began as a light novel, also has an anime that was released in 2018. Photo: Netflix

#chapter #Happy #Marriage #released