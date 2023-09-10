The anime ‘My Happy Marriage’ premiered in July 2023 and has managed to conquer the public with the love story between Kiyoka Kudo and Miyo Saimori. Now, this plot based on the light novel of the same name, written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, is coming to an end, since it will only have 12 chapters and number 11 is about to be released.

For this reason, in this note, we leave you all the details so that you do not miss the latest episodes of ‘My Happy Marriage’, the shoujo anime that has been sweeping streaming since its release.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 11: release date, times and where to see the anime

When is chapter 11 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ released?

‘My happy marriage’will premiere its chapter 11 thisWednesday, September 13, 2023. In this new episode, after Miyo was separated from Kiyoka, the Usuba will help her control her supernatural power to rid her of her terrible nightmares. However, the prince predicted that chaos looms for the imperial capital.

Miyo and Kiyoka arrived at the Usuba mansion in chapter 10 of ‘My Happy Marriage’. Photo: Netflix

Where to see chapter 11 of ‘My happy marriage’?

Chapter 11 of ‘My happy marriage’, as well as the previous ones, can be seen ONLINE fromNetflix, a platform that obtained the rights to the plot to broadcast it officially and exclusively. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, if you do not have one, and choose the plan that best suits you.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 10, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch?

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life crumble after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander apparently so cold and cruel that his previous girlfriends fled to him. three days of their commitments.

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her future husband is not the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that it may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

#chapter #Happy #Marriage #released