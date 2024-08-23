When is Black Myth: Wukong coming out on Xbox? As we know, Game Science has postponed the launch of its amazing action RPG on Microsoft consoles for unspecified reasons, giving priority to PC and PS5.

According to Paul Tassi of Forbes, however, the truth is that there are problems with Series S in terms of technical optimization, and the Chinese team would therefore be collaborating directly with the Redmond company to be able to resolve them.

According to Tassi, it would be a question of a situation very similar to what happened some time ago with Baldur’s Gate 3: in that case it was about implementing the cooperative mode, while for Black Myth: Wukong it is the game as a whole that is very demanding.

The only words Game Science has said about the Xbox delay were in a press release some time ago, in which the studio said are working on optimizing the Xbox Series X|S version so that it can reach their quality standards.

Microsoft itself a few weeks ago has confirmed that he is collaborating with the authors of Black Myth: Wukong in order to make the work of converting the game to its consoles easier, although without providing further details.