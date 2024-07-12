According to the criteria of

The online discount event will take place on July 15 and 16, 2024This annual event, which has become one of the most anticipated by online shoppers, offers exclusive discounts for Amazon Prime members on a wide range of products, as detailed by Forbes.

He Amazon Prime Day The event started in 2015 to celebrate the company’s first 20 years. Over time, the event has expanded and now spans two full days of deals and discounts. During this day, Amazon Prime subscribers have access to special offers on products from various categoriesincluding electronics, fashion, home, and much more.

While Amazon has not yet revealed specific details about the offers of the Prime Day 2024, As in previous years, significant discounts are expected across a variety of product categories.. Users can preview featured deals on Amazon devices like Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle, as well as popular tech, home, and fashion brands.

Tips to save during Amazon Prime Day 2024

Plan ahead: Make a list of the products you’re interested in and check their prices before Prime Day to make sure you’re really getting a good discount. Use Amazon tools: Features like Wish List and Deal Alerts can help you keep track of products you’re interested in and get notified when they’re on sale. Check out the lightning deals: These offers are limited in duration and may sell out quickly, so it is advisable to check back frequently during the two days of the event. Take advantage of additional promotions: Amazon often offers extra credits or extra discounts for doing certain things, such as recharging your Amazon balance or using the Amazon Assistant.

