Acapulco Shore season 8 is one of the most controversial reality shows on the MTV network. To the surprise of its fans, the show announced that this 2021 there will be a new broadcast. Here we show you the schedule and how to watch chapter 2 of the program for FREE.

As in previous editions, the show will once again follow the holidays of a group of young Mexicans after passing through the beaches of Mazatlán, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the disputes between Dania and Mane. Romances, intrigues, fights and new members come to this new cycle.

Check back here chapter 1 of Acapulco Shore 8

Through its YouTube channel, MTVLA shared the first episode of Acapulco Shore season 8.

When is chapter 2 of Acapulco Shore 8 released?

After its premiere on Tuesday, April 27, the ‘shore’ will launch each of their episodes every Tuesday at 10.00 pm

Where to see Acapulco Shore season 8 episode 2?

Acapulco Shore 8 launched its first episode through MTV, a channel that is available on most pay TV operators in Latin America. To watch the show for free, you just have to download the Paramount + application and you can access the service for seven days. After the testing stage, you will need to access a rate plan to view more content online.

Acapulco Shore 8: opening hours

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm