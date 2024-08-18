This is a question about TikTok sending notifications that look like news but are actually derived from user-generated dirt.

When is a news alert not a news alert?

No, this isn’t a question from some dim-witted hippie who just read the I Ching and now speaks only in kōans. It’s a question about TikTok and other platforms that have become prone to sending notifications that look like news alerts but are actually derived from user-generated filth.

THE Financial Times published a interesting report on August 12 that highlights the vertical video app’s tendency to send notifications that frame non-news stories as news:

“TikTok has been sending inaccurate and misleading news alerts to users’ phones, including a false claim about Taylor Swift and a disaster warning weeks in advance, heightening fears about the spread of misinformation on the popular video-sharing platform. Among the alerts seen by the Financial Times was a tsunami warning for Japan, labelled ‘BREAKING’, which was published in late January, three weeks after an earthquake. Other notices falsely stated that “Taylor Swift has canceled all tour dates in what she called ‘racist Florida’” and highlighted a 5-year “ban” for a US baseball player. [Shohei Ohtani] which originated as an April Fool’s joke. The notifications, which sometimes contain summaries of user-generated posts, appear on screen in the style of a news alert. Researchers say the format, widely used to drive engagement through personalized video recommendations, can make users less critical of the veracity of content and expose them to misinformation..

These alerts are newsworthy in form but not in content; they are culture war agitprop or ancient stories unlocked in time. Many are perfectly accurate, of course, but they are still produced by someone who is not a journalist, leaving the door open to abuse. And given that their delivery is governed by algorithms, measures of engagement are more likely to trump measures of accuracy.

A reminder: news alerts are not as common among the general population as phone-addicted journalists might imagine. In 2021, only 24% of Americans surveyed ​​said they had received a single news alert on their cell phone in the previous week. (I have received more than that in the last 5 minutes.)

While this was higher than in most other countries (e.g. UK 17%, Japan 13%, Finland 9%), it still means that 3/4 of Americans carry a phone with essentially no news alerts in their pocket. So these platform-derived alerts may, for many, be the only ones they see. And of course, many users will see the alert but not tap on it, leaving the false information as the entirety of the message communicated.

TikTok has removed the specific warnings that FT attracted attention, but refused to explain how he managed to reach the top of the algorithm.

Joshua Benton founded the Nieman Lab in 2008 and served as its director until 2020. He is currently a senior writer at the Lab.

