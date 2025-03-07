I do not want to break the illusions to anyone but before you continue reading, I feel obliged to reaffirm the following: running is not easy. And I do not speak only from my experience – a rhythm that for some that can be considered walking – but those who do it daily and already have a baggage in this sport.

It is not a more demanding sport than another or needs more implication on our part, it is simply necessary to clarify that not everyone can face a career of several kilometers, much less to a half marathon or marathon. Nor are the times that some people handle are attainable for the rest of mortals; It is very good for your friend to make a kilometer in less than four minutes, but it cannot frustrate you not to reach that time when you want if your body and mind do not support that pressure.

Of course, it may be your goal, but it is essential not to have it as a short -term goal because each person has their times. The personal and expert in ‘Running’ Andrea de Ayala This clarifies: the key to getting a good pace is patience. So it is of little use to be compared to the times of your acquaintances; Your brands are forged over time.

«Patience is the key to everything. Without it there is no record or discipline; It is no use for a good rest, nor good planning if you do not give your body time to assimilate all that effort. Adherence to training takes time; Behind each person you admire for how running there are hours, months and years of training time. Patience, that everything comes, ”says its Instagram post that has hundreds of ‘Like’.









Running is for everyone?

Recently the ‘Runner’ Candela Pérezcreator of The Ginger Club, commented in the podcast ‘between the sky and the clouds’ that should not be forced: “I would say that 90% of the people who do sports do so to look good. You can be very motivated at the time of doing this for wanting to lose weight and look good but then you realize that it is not a matter of a month, and there comes frustration. To be constant you have to have a mental balance and in addition to seeing the physical part, which is one of the consequences, you have to focus on everything else that this sport gives you ».

She knows firsthand that runnning ‘is not a grateful sport. What does that mean? That you spend a few weeks without practicing it and your body forgets part of everything you have created to date: «It is very ungrateful and if you leave it two weeks, you have lost everything you have won. But what it is about is to go little by little improving and we must never compare to anyone because neither everyone has the same body, nor do we all have the same lungs, nor everyone we have the same footprint, neither the same genetics nor we are going to eat the same, which is what makes a lot of difference from a ‘runner’ to another. The important thing is to know each other and feel proud of what is achieved, ”he clarifies.

In his club, The Ginger Club (@theggingerclub_), teach running from scratch and the first objective can be marked at any distance, although their packs begin by showing you how to achieve Your first 5 kilometers.

Something very similar happens with the couch to the asphalt (@delsofaalasfalto). Who are behind this initiative are Sara GuzmánRepresentative and Creator of Content, and Nicolás Regidor, professional athlete. In the case of the first, the distance between not running and starting doing it was to put on some ‘running’ sports. And give a new opportunity … and, from there, to his first 5 -kilometer race.

As Nicolás Regidor indicates, more than experienced in this sport, to start running, an initial evaluation must be done: «A 20-30 minutes test in which you interact walking with soft run-the famous cacos-to assess its physical state. If that person is not sedentary or not part from 0, the test would already be different. Probably We would not address the cacosbut we would directly ask for a continuous race of several minutes ».

If we start from the premise that the person has never run, that is, he is a beginner, the expert of From the Asphalt Sofa He indicates that, as the main objective, «we want the person who runs his first 5km-10km not to drag. Therefore, our priority is for the person to enjoy ». In this case, planning I would start with many cacosgradually increasing the race time and decreasing to walk. “As the person was taking aerobic base we would begin to introduce variations in the rhythm by ways of series or ‘fartlek’,” he says. This, combined with the communication of the athlete, strength exercises, mobility, proprioception and in general lesion prevention, would reach the challenge of 5KM-10km.

Am I ready for a race?

All ‘Runner’ at one point, the question has been asked if you are ready for a race. Am I ready for 5 kilometers? And for 10 kilometers? Nicolás Regidor points out that “it depends a lot on the person,” but that we are looking for a general orientation, in 7-8 weeks a person could run a 5K: “A 10 km between 12-16 weeks if it starts from 0 and 8-10 weeks if you are already able to run a 5 km,”

When the Half Marathon arrives

And then the half marathon arrives, if it arrives. And if not, nothing happens. Remember that you don’t have to get where the others get to: our limits are there and you don’t have to feel less for not being able to make longer runs.

In fact, the technical director of the Haka Club points out that, indeed, the marathon is “the great goal” in the world of popular races: “There are those who prepare it running three times a week, which seems likely, and who does it running every day of the week. The most important thing is not so much the ‘How many days run’ but ‘how much you run those days’. The marathon is a long test in which the volume of kilometers During training it is very important. In any case, individualization is key ».

Again, it is not the same to train a marathon being a 45 -year -old woman with work and three children who do it being an elite athlete who has all the time in the world to train … “The most important thing is to advise on training experts. Today it is easy to find a coach or training group with which to prepare a marathon, ”emphasizes Haka’s expert.

When can a marathon be achieved? Again, each person is a world … «For a half marathon it would be necessary to wait a year and for a marathon between two and three years. But always taking into account that Evolution is positive and be well advised by a specialized coach. It is quite complicated to talk about this type of deadline, each person evolves differently ».

The same opinion has Sara Guzmán and Nicolás Regidor … “By power, it can do it (almost) everyone, but one of the main problems of popular athletes is the lack of preparation.” With the Asphalt sofa they do not seek to «that the person runs 21 km at all costs; They want The person is well preparedto have a good base and do not reach km 12 and already start to crawl or hate this sport ». They also recognize that at the moment they have not run a half marathon because they have preferred to enjoy shorter distances, but “all in due time.”

Running plans

The sport in general, and in ‘running’ in particular has become considered one to find a partner, or at least someone with whom to share pleasant tastes and times. According to a recent Bumble study through the Digital Ipsos Platform, the majority (61%) believe that sport is the perfect way to build healthy relationships. This trend is also reflected in the early stages of quotations: 2 out of 5 (40%) Spanish people choose to know someone through a cultural, sports or community activity, since it generates more significant conversations and fosters deeper connections. In addition, the Bumble community ensures a 49% increase in the number of members who added ‘running’ to their profiles in recent weeks prior to the beginning of the year.

For this reason, it is not surprising that events that wrap this sport Be older. According to Alba Durán, Bumble Marketing Director in southern Europe, the application has detected a new paradigm in the world of appointments in which to share experiences in real life and, above all, sharing common interests has become essential. As reflected in the study they have conducted, the vast majority of singles between 18 and 26 years (69%) would like to go to an event organized by an appointment app, and that is why they have launched their own event so that their users could know: «We realized that the badge of interest ‘running’ was increasingly popular in our app, with an increase of 49% in the late 2024 launch Running Club and we begin by sponsoring the half marathon in Barcelona in February ».

In this sense, The Ginger Club also has events where the ‘running’ is the main ingredient for an unforgettable experience full of well -being and happiness.