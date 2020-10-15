Irfan Khan, one of the veteran actors of Bollywood industry, said goodbye to the world on April 29. Since then, wife Sutapa Sikdar and both sons Babil and Ayan revive the old memories of the late actor Irrfan Khan. Babil shared an old picture of his father on social media.

Sutapa Sikdar commented

Babil shared an old photo with his father Irrfan Khan on his Instagram account. In this, both are seen on the banks of the lake and Irfan Khan is lying down and taking a picture of Babil from the camera. With this picture, Babil wrote, ‘Changing places while walking along the lake. I love you even today as if you are still touching my soul. I made that leap after knowing that she was a comic. You said that that’s all you have to do. Commenting on this post of Babil, his mother Sutapa Sikdar wrote a comment, “I have kept this sweater of yours to capture this moment.”

Comment of Sutapa Sikdar

Share of father’s grave photo

Recently Babil shared a picture of his late father Irrfan Khan with a red rose tomb. The tomb is painted white. Actually, the fans of Irrfan Khan looked annoyed as the grass grew on the grave of their favorite artist. The cleanup was done after its pictures went viral on social media.

Irfan Khan died on April 29

53-year-old actor Irrfan Khan died on April 29 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was hospitalized a day earlier due to colon infection. Let us tell you that Irfan Khan was struggling with a serious disease like cancer for two years. He is survived by his wife and two sons.