Leon, Guanajuato.- In Leon, Guanajuato, Almost everything is ready for the commemoration of the founding of the city, with the traditional parade that will have a special participation of the Walt Disney brand on this occasion, through idiots and actors and actresses who will interpret the characters of the magical world of Disney.

On January 20, the day of the foundation of León is celebrated, which was registered in the year 1576 with the name of Villa de León, by order of the Viceroy Don Martín Enríquez de Almanza, with the purpose of creating a defense barrier against the attacks of the chichimecas.

Every year the traditional parade for the commemoration of the anniversary, this incredible show is witnessed by inhabitants of various municipalities of Guanajuato, as well as neighboring states.

It will be an event where there will be no shortage of fun, surprises, laughter, it will also have the presence of the general publicwho will witness the magnificent spectacle, there will be floats, pyramids and dances performed by students from the city among other activities.

The parade of the foundation of León will be held on Sunday, January 22, two days after the original date, this is done to take Sunday as the base day of the event.

We recommend you read:

Recommendations: On Sunday, January 22, it is important to get up early to get a good place and enjoy the entire event.It is good to get to choose a place for the areas that will pass, taking into account that there will be many attendees in the expected parade.

The show starts at 09:00 am and leaves from Gardenia street it runs along the boulevard López Mateos and ends at the Torre de Banamex right in the Cultural Forum.