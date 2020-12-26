Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan will turn 55 on Sunday. Born in Indore, Salman was very naughty in childhood. There are many interesting stories related to his childhood life, which we are going to tell you today.

Salman did many devils in childhood, but his hands and feet swelled as soon as the name of swimming came. To overcome this fear of him, his mother Salma Khan once tied him with a rope and threw him into a well. After much effort, Salman learned swimming and started enjoying it very much.



According to media reports, Salman’s childhood went through a lot of fun. He used to go by jeep to villages around Indore and did a lot of stunts. During this time, Salman’s hand was also broken. At the same time, his jeep got stuck in a path filled with mud, which was pulled out with great difficulty. After this, Salman mixed with mud, cleaned his mud by swimming in the well.

Salman had a strong attachment to Indore. When he was schooling in Gwalior, he used to miss Indore very much and whenever he used to go to Indore on holidays, cycling and scooter used to be his first hobby here. Apart from this, he also enjoyed eating raw carriages and breaking berries.