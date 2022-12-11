It was January 2021, when the Facebook page of Article One Belgium published the video of the registration of the Belgian socialist MEP Marc Tarabella, to the party chaired by Roberto Speranza. Mayor of Anthisnes since 1994, with a brief spell as Minister of Education, Youth and Social Promotion, Tarabella is the son of a quarryman and has his roots in Seravezza, in Versilia. In recent days, Tarabella’s home has been searched as part of the investigations that focus on the alleged corruption scandal in the European Parliament linked to Qatar.



00:20