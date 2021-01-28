Cycling: Eddy Merckx dominator of the grand tours

When you talk about Eddy Merckx, the five Tour de France he achieved quickly come to mind. It is true, but the record of ‘El Caníbal’ goes much further. He won, for example, the Milan-San Remo seven times or the Liege five times, but the record we remember today has to do with the Grand Tours. The Belgian won his first big stage lap in 1968, it was the Giro d’Italia. The following year, 1969, he was sent off in the Italian round, but he won the Tour and began his streak: he won ten Grand Tours in a row (Tour 69, 70, 71, 72, 73 and 74, Giro 72, 73 and 74 and Lap 73). The eleventh great lap he played and did not win was the Tour of ’75, in which he finished second behind Bernard Thévenet.