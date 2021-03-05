Mural that recalls the need to wear a mask in Los Angeles. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Urinating in public is illegal in the United States. I suppose few readers will be surprised to know; I also suppose that many of those readers will wonder why I feel the need to raise this tacky subject. But be patient with me: the thing has its moral, and it is a moral with worrying consequences for the future of our country. Even if we take them for granted, these restrictions can sometimes be uncomfortable, as you can attest when …