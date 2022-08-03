Pride Amsterdam is in full swing this week, and that is clearly visible in our capital. The typical Tourist people have given way to a colorful collection of paradise birds that give Amsterdam the necessary color and glitter. ‘Be who you are, love who you want ‘, Is the theme of Pride 2022. Where the struggle of Pride in recent years mainly concerned sexual identity, the focus this year is on gender diversity. “There may be the way you feel, without imposed norm from outside,” is the message with which the organization clearly appeals to a new generation. Because besides gay men, dragqueens, transgender people and lesbians, I see a striking number of young people who cannot be caught in gender or orientation booths.