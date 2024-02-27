Gilberto Salomón Vázquez, better known as 'La Gilbertona' once again worried her fans after falling illfalling into bed and revealing in a video that when sleeping “he sees a lot of people.”

The above can be heard at approximately minute 6 of the video named “La Gilbertona gets sick and is already recovering“, published on the YouTube channel 'Morser82', belonging to the second voice and melody of the group Los Alegres del Barranco.

In the recording, Pavel Moreno explained that The influencer based in Culiacán, Sinaloa, fell ill with her lungs and he has been in bed for some time with serious care to prevent his health from worsening, although he did not give more details.

The moment in the talk that gave the title to this content occurred at minute six and two seconds (6:02) of the recording, when the content creator abruptly changed the talk to ask:

“Because…why when I sleep I see a lot of people here(…)you see how many people I see,” he said.

The response of his interlocutor was a nervous laugh and the expression “ah, bastard!” before asking him if he was referring to living or deceased people.

What does it mean?

La Gilbertona could not explain it, she only added that In one of his dreams he saw people inside his home and found no rational explanation. Apparently, for a few moments she thought she was awake.

The video, recorded live, had comments in real time from fans of the older adult, who showed themselves with the typical humor that has always followed the character after Gilberto Salomón Vázquez.

Even so, everyone showed their support for La Gilbertona. From DEBATE.COM.MX we show moral support to Salomón Vázquez and ask for prayers for the speedy recovery of a high-quality human being.