Since the movie trailer was released Heroic On August 14, it has accumulated more than 4 million views and has generated more than 147,000 reactions and more than 15,000 comments. The debate and fight on networks has no half measures between its detractors and those who defend what it portrays. The film, by Mexican David Zonana, tells the story of Luis, a young Mexican who enters the Heroic Military College. There he is subjected physically and psychologically until he is molded by the system and transformed into a perfect soldier. However, in his journey through this institution, he will be a victim and perpetrator of situations that will put his physical and mental health to the limit in a context where violence and corruption in military institutions exceeds any limit.

Santiago Sandoval Carbajal, former military cadet and actor in the Mexican film “Heroico.” Nayeli Cruz

Sebastián Sandoval, a former cadet from the Military Aviation School in Mexico City, is the protagonist of the film. When he left high school he was 18 years old and didn’t know what he wanted to study. He had no family or acquaintances linked to the army, but he still decided that this was going to be his professional path. He did not imagine that the experience was going to be “somewhat complicated.” From the first year the crabs, the psychological and physical abuse of the new ones became a constant, but nothing that was not “bearable.” As the months went by, several cadets dropped out and the intensity of the harassment increased.

“The tubes broke between us, some had their nails burned with silicone, among other things,” says Sandoval, now 22 years old. He decided to leave the Military College after finishing his first year because he was going to have to do the same to the new cadets. By chance, he returned to that world, but this time through a casting. He is now a philosophy student and is dedicated to practicing Parkour. She had no experience in film and still managed to get the lead in Heroic, an experience that he describes as “cathartic.” “He had been out of the military for about five months and he was suffering from terrible depression for about six months. I was able to bring out everything I had inside and be able to tell the public, my family, my friends, what had happened. Afterwards it was quite calming,” she says.

Of the 200 who started with him, only a little more than 90 remain within the institution, according to him. “Two of my colleagues did not defect, they are still inside. One of them has a hip fracture with a plate and seven screws. The other’s knee ligaments were destroyed with blows. There are some cases that do not come to light,” he says. Although it is a past episode in his life, the trailer for the film has awakened the worst instincts of former cadets and officers who knew him through his time at the Military Aviation College. Reason why he had to close his networks.

“A message I received said: ‘I saw that you you culereaste with a movie, but when I see you, now you’re going to suffer, you fucking deserter. I hope you die’. Several former cadets and superiors told me ‘if we see or find you, we will lift you up.’ I feel calm, that is, I have been inside the institution and I know what they are capable of. So, it doesn’t scare me so much,” adds the actor.

The Army and violence

Zonana began writing the film at the beginning of 2019. Viewers who have been able to see the film after passing through festivals such as Sundance or Berlin, have called it the “Mexican version” of Full Metal Jacket (1987)—Stanley Kubrick’s classic war film. “Obviously he is a director that I admire a lot. [Kubrick]. But more than the film being similar, I think the relationship is made because it is the first that dares to criticize the armed forces,” says the director.

David Zonana, director of the Mexican film “Heroico.” Nayeli Cruz

The interest for the director of Labour, his debut feature, comes from the concern of being exposed as a Mexican to what is experienced in the country in terms of violence and the involvement of the armed forces in security tasks. But also a need to understand, “deeply and at the root”, the motivations and the process that these young people go through within the Heroic Military College.

“There are many layers and there is a social layer that, obviously, has to do with the lack of opportunities for thousands of young people who enter the military institution out of necessity. There is a layer of Mexican identity as well and, of course, a layer of violence, of psychological deformation, which is due to the process they go through inside and the transformation from being innocent young men to men who may have the capacity to kill. Reality is so complex and I think the film had to rescue that,” adds Zonana.

The filming locations of the film cover sites from the Otomí Ceremonial Center and municipalities such as Tenango del Aire; Tecamachalco, Naucalpan, in the State of Mexico; as well as sites in the capital. The main challenge, Zonana admits, was to recreate what a place like the Heroic Military College represents, to reach an objective and realistic vision of what is experienced there that goes hand in hand with the narrative.

The investigation was fundamental through testimonies from people who were in a military establishment. The director says that he interviewed many young people, some still active and others who had deserted the armed forces.

Networks, the other battlefield

Since the trailer of the film was released, testimonies of the suffering that many people went through during their time in a military institution began to emerge on social networks. The hashtag #heroic It became the means for this task. This generated a domino effect, since more people were encouraged to tell their story, but also those who defend and justify what happens inside entered the debate.

Those who defend the armed forces affirm that it is part of “building character” and label those who denounce abuses, attacks and extortion as lacking “manliness”, “mettle” and describe them as “traitors to the country”. Even the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), through its Twitter account, has lent itself to the use of hashtag to try to contain the scope of the complaints.

“They should see these testimonies as a call to break this system, because it is something that has to happen imminently, since the mental health of the military is important,” says Sandoval, to which the director complements: “That the film is generating Opinions for and against say that the problem has to be addressed. We must demand a direct communication channel with the armed forces, understanding that they are now involved in civil issues. “They have to get used to a democratic debate with society.”

An anonymous letter from a retired military man was published through the website of journalist Joaquín López-Doriga. The director responded to it through EL PAÍS. He questions whether the glorification of a formation with much evidence of violence is justified. “It makes me naive to think that violence is going to have the possibility of stopping the violence that exists in the country. It seems inconceivable to me,” says Zonana.

The film, which opens in 500 theaters in the country on September 21, has received from the General Directorate of Radio, Television and Cinematography (RTC) the classification of B15, which is recommended for audiences over 15 years of age. Zonana assumes that the controversy surrounding the film has the Government paying attention. Recently the RTC informed them that they wanted to review the film again without giving them any explanation.

“I want to imagine that the times of censorship are behind us. However, we cannot forget that we are talking about the strongest institution in the country, in every sense. We have seen it in recent years, all the power that has been given to them. So, we are prepared for everything,” Zonana concludes.

