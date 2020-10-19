I am 51 years old unmarried man. I am virgin I have been taking Ziplok 40 mg blood pressure pills for the last 20 years. I cannot sleep at night due to stress, so I am taking Ativan 1 mg for sleep. When I am under extreme stress, I do not sleep even after taking a sleeping pill. I have never had sex with a woman and have been masturbating twice a day since the days of Tarun, with a good erection and heavy semen secretion. In the past year, my penis has lost its erections and hardness. When I see a woman, I do not get excited. I worry about what may be causing this. When I try to masturbate, I get tired in the initial stage and have to stop. There is no secretion of semen either. Please help.The body changes as we age. In such a situation you need to see a sexologist. Please get a general examination done before visiting a doctor.

