After nine months of pregnancy and a myriad of criticisms, Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni have finally welcomed little Thiago

The one of Clare Nasti it was a pregnancy that was not exactly flat, so to speak. Today, Wednesday 16 November, it finally ended and little Thiago arrived in the arms of his mum and dad, the Lazio footballer Mattia Zaccagni. “I’ve never felt such a great emotion”, comments the new father.

As mentioned, the pregnancy experienced by Chiara Nasti, one of the best known and most followed influencers in Italy, was a swing. Not because anything went wrong, but mostly because of the numerous criticisms that she and her partner, the Lazio footballer Mattia Zaccagni, have received in recent months.

One of the harshest came when the two have even rented the Olympic Stadium in Rome for the now widespread gender reveal party. A mammoth event that Chiara and Mattia strongly wanted, but which at the same time was frowned upon by many.

The influencer is not you never spared in responding to criticism, calling those who showed their displeasure envious. She did it even when in some of her videos she proudly showed her physical shape, excellent of her despite the abundant months of pregnancy.

Criticisms also arrived at the moment in which it has name revealed that he would give to the little one. Thiagowhich according to many is a name copied from the son of Leo Messi.

Chiara Nasti’s announcement

Despite all these criticisms, Nasti and Zaccagni went straight on their way and lived these nine months at the peak of happiness.

Today those 9 months are over and little Thiago is finally here arrived in the arms of his parents.

The two, very popular on social media, immediately published the snapshots of these indelible moments in their profiles, accompanying them with words that could describe their enormous joy. In particular Mattia, with a heart full of love wrote:

11/16/2022 You are a force of nature, you have been incredible my love! Welcome little Thiago you are the greatest joy of our life, mum and dad love you so much💙🫶🏻

And again, in another post: