Three men assaulted a jewelry store located inside the Nueva Condomina shopping center yesterday. The robbery, typical of an action movie due to the courage of its protagonists, took place around 11:00 a.m., when these criminals entered through one of the doors climbed on two motorcycles and sped down one of the corridors, amidst the amazement of the customers, until they reached the door of the establishment they had selected to strike. Once there, they penetrated inside at gunpoint, with the aim of frightening the two shop assistants and a shopper who were in the store at the time and avoiding any temptation to offer resistance.

The assailants, who carried full face helmets so that they could not be identifiedThey chose the Roselin jewelry store to try to get a high loot and threatened the employees with their weapons to open the windows. “I have heard blows and shots, which seem to have been done with a blank pistol,” Asia, a shop assistant who works at a stand in front of the assaulted premises, recounted shortly after. “I tried to call the police, but my hands were shaking so much that I couldn’t even unlock my cell phone,” he described those moments of tremendous stress and nervousness.

“When I saw that they took out the pistol I gave a cry and went into a store, which has closed the blinds,” he explained, while commenting that there were many other people who tried to get to safety in the same way.

Agents at the jewelry store raided, this Wednesday.

Ros Caval / AGM

The event caused great nervousness and tension between customers and employees of the establishment. The people in charge of the premises proceeded to close and “we have gone to the parking lot,” said Nazaret Gea, an employee of another store located in front of the jewelry store. “Five minutes later, the thieves have come out through the same door and we have run to hide among the cars,” he described in this way the anguish they had experienced while the robbers fled.

After seizing an undetermined amount of jewelry, whose estimated value has not transcended, and manage to escape without major setbacks, a relative normality returned to the mall and the stores reopened. “I’m still afraid and I don’t believe what happened,” Nazareth Gea admitted after a while.

Agents of the National Police and Local Police took over the establishment and began to investigate the event. Several ambulances from 061 also came, although no one needed medical attention. The National Police did not take long to put in place a device to catch criminals, who left abandoned motorcycles in the North Coast area and they quickly got on a car, according to some witnesses.

Meanwhile, many of the clients who were in Nueva Condomina yesterday at the time of the assault they did not explain how something like this could happen in a closed shopping center and with security personnel. “Is incredible; I hope that after this they will expand the watchdog staff ”, commented Encarni, an employee of Marvimundo, who saw everything that happened and was surprised that there was no security at the door through which the robbers entered.

Despite the great shock and moments of fear and bewilderment, there were no injuries to regret. “Both the shop assistants and the customer are doing well,” remarked another Roselin jewelry employee. The National Police, based on the first data collected, considers the possibility that it is a gang of criminals specialized in this type of assault.