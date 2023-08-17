Why were there artichokes on Michela Murgia’s coffin? His brother told it, that he couldn’t help but smile

“When I saw artichokes instead of flowers on the coffin I laughed”that’s how the brother of Michelle Murgia remember the funeral. Cristiano told of their last phone call and an anecdote from their mother that made them feel close even in that last farewell.

Christian is the younger brother, born 13 months after Michela Murgia. He arrived from Sardinia to say goodbye to his sister, unfortunately their mother was not present. The same woman, after the news of her daughter’s disappearance, revealed that her legs would not allow her to attend her funeral.

The funeral was a party, after all it was like her, to add wealth. I was struck by the love I felt, the extraordinary words of Chiara Valerio, the irony of Lella Costa. And artichokes, which have a special meaning for my family. Our mother, a very strong woman, always made a joke: ‘When it happens to me, don’t spend your money on big things, you put me in a box of artichokes and I’m fine. So when I saw those artichokes I laughed a little.

The last time Cristiano heard from his sister Michela was Thursday morning, around 11:15. The writer had the suffering voicebut it was serene.

This thing was very important when I went to my mother, she gave us strength. Once again she to us, even at a time when she was so weak.

Michela Murgia had discovered that she had stage four kidney cancer. The metastases had already affected his bones and brain and chemotherapy was no longer an option. So the writer decided to treat herself withbiopharmaceutical immunotherapy, with the aim of earning as many months as possible to spend with his queer family. She didn’t want to wage war on her body, as she herself had confided. She continued to work, dictating the last chapter of her book until the day she disappeared. She passed away surrounded by the love and affection of the most important people in her life.