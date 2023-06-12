In the interrogation released to the judges, Raffaele Caiazzo’s son explained that his father’s fantasies had ruined his life

The testimonies reported to the investigators by Alfonso, one of the two sons of, are shocking Raffaele Caiazzo, his killer candle who took the life of his son-in-law and daughter-in-law on Thursday morning. The 24-year-old recounted his father’s fantasies, his belief that the two were having an affair, and his desperate and futile attempt to save his wife’s life.

It was held on Saturday the hearing to validate the arrest by Raffaele Caiazzo. The 44-year-old from Caserta will now have to answer for the crimes of aggravated double homicide and illegal possession of a firearm.

A very important testimony to understand the dynamics that led the 44-year-old to make such a senseless gesture, came from son Alfonso.

The 24-year-old, husband of Maria Brigida Pesacane, told how he lived firsthand those terrible moments on Thursday morning.

The boy said he had received a phone call informing him of what happened in Piazzetta Sant’Antonio, namely that his brother-in-law Luigi Cammisa he had been killed.

Aware of his father Raffaele’s paranoia, Alfonso imagined the scenario and tried to call his wife to tell her to lock herself inside the house and not to open.

Then he headed running home, where, however, he found his wife already dead and lying on the ground. Fortunately, the two children, who sadly had already witnessed the scene, had been picked up by neighbors and were safe.

Raffaele Caiazzo had ruined his family’s life

The paranoia and fantasies of Raffaele Caiazzo, he later said before the judges Alfonso, had ruined the life of the family.

My father’s were all fantasies but they were ruining our lives, so we told my mother that we didn’t want to see him anymore.

In addition to the 44-year-old’s conviction regarding a alleged relationship between Pesacane and Cammisa, in recent months there had also been another heavy statement by the man.

During a ceremony, in fact, Raffaele had made a jealous scene at Maria Brigida, later stating that he had had a sexual relationship with her.

According to Alfonso, his father’s falling in love with his wife would therefore have played a role pivotal role in the story and in the total madness of the gesture.