Genaro García Luna looks a little older than in the photographs from when he was a member of former President Felipe Calderón’s Cabinet. After spending three years in a New York jail, the former Secretary of Public Safety has completely gray hair. Around 9:30 a.m., he appeared at the Brooklyn courthouse wearing a navy blue suit, a light-colored tie, and a white shirt. He gave one of his lawyers a hug. He put on a headset to listen to the Spanish translation of the proceedings against him and got up when the court entered session. That was the first image left by the trial against García Luna, the highest-profile former Mexican official who has sat in the dock in the United States. The process began on Tuesday with the selection of the jury and with dozens of interrogations of potential candidates. It is an unavoidable step to choose who will be the 12 people who will finally decide on the guilt or innocence of the defendant, who faces three charges for drug trafficking, one for organized crime and another for false statements.

“Do you think that you can be a fair and impartial person for both parties?” Judge Peggy Kuo, in charge of the selection process, asked each of the potential jurors. At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense, the judge asked the questions to learn more about the candidates, citizens who were chosen at random and who had to fill out detailed questionnaires about practically every aspect of their lives. “I have heard about the name of this criminal gang [El Cartel de Sinaloa] and about El Chapo, but I don’t think that affects my impartiality,” said, for example, a middle-aged white man, one of the first to be called by the court.

The jury selection process quickly became a reflection of American society: its ethnic mosaic, its inequalities, the differing opinions in drug legalization debates, its trust in institutions and the justice system, or its level of of interest in the news, politics and the war on drugs. “The idea of ​​participating in this trial makes me very nervous, very anxious,” a teacher of Latino origin confessed with a broken voice and that she seemed so overwhelmed that she was excused from continuing in the process.

“You put in your questionnaire that you had seen some series on Netflix about El Chapo, could you tell me more about that?” Judge Kuo asked a woman in a black coat. I watched a few episodes of Narcos, but honestly I lost interest”, said the New York citizen and added that she was the partner of an active DEA agent, although she assured that this was not going to influence her ability to give an unbiased verdict. García Luna’s lawyers questioned the suitability of that candidate. “Most of the prosecution’s witnesses are former drug traffickers,” argued César de Castro, who leads the defense.

The former Secretary of Security agreed. He followed each intervention with his eyes and fixed his gaze on the left side of the court, where one by one the citizens answered the questions. He was almost always with a serious face and a frown, and occasionally exchanged some comments with his lawyers. In the opinion of the bulk of the people who followed the trial, he seemed, to a certain extent, calm. At times, he adjusted his glasses or raised his eyebrows after hearing some responses from potential jurors. Meanwhile, a cartoonist hurried the strokes with a fountain pen on a piece of cardboard and colored the defendant’s clothes in her sketch.

A woman in a light blue blouse admitted that she could be intimidated by García Luna’s presence and the seriousness of the charges against him. “When I read the word ‘poster’, it scares me a little, really,” she said. She hadn’t flinched that the defendant was in the same courtroom with her until the judge told her. The former secretary gave a small smile at the confusion. The woman was discarded.

On another occasion, the judge asked a man if he thought that the fact that his brother-in-law was a lawyer could influence the verdict. “No, we haven’t talked since my wife and I got divorced,” he would reply. “Hypothetically, if you were charged, would you like a person like yourself to be on the jury?” the magistrate said to another candidate. “Honestly, no,” another potential member confessed.

A black woman said that her brother was in jail and that her son was awaiting trial for illegal possession of weapons, but that she trusted the justice system. Another man was emphatic about her opposition to the legalization of marijuana and another defended the exact opposite. A Russian immigrant asked not to be selected because she did not speak the language, as did another man with a foreign accent. The vast majority worried about having to take time off her job for almost eight weeks, the expected duration of the trial, in many cases without pay. Some had vacations planned and were looking to get away. Others had no one to care for their children or sick relatives. Various facets of New York society appeared in the room: single mothers, family members of police officers, students, retirees, and small business owners.

“A lot of people don’t like being on the jury or having their employees chosen, but sometimes you find a way to make it work,” the judge acknowledged in a soft voice. After spending just over two hours in court, García Luna looked tired and raised his hand to his eyes. The court recessed for lunch, before continuing with a grueling session that lasted throughout the afternoon. In the final stretch of the hearing of more than eight hours, the batteries of García Luna’s translation device ran out. He was restless, made some gestures for them to change them and the process stopped for a few minutes. Ultimately, jury selection is scheduled to follow on Wednesday. The identities of the people who pass the last filter will not be disclosed.

While the court case progressed, the media trial also continued its course. “García Luna, tell the truth,” read one of the banners carried by a group of 10 Mexican residents of New York who demonstrated outside the court. “He betrayed the Mexicans, his responsibility was to take care of the most vulnerable,” explained Guillermo Rojas, a 38-year-old protester. Rojas decided to come from Long Island City with other supporters of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to demand that the trial answer various questions regarding the Calderón government (2006-2012).

The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that García Luna took advantage of his position in Calderón’s Cabinet to give preferential treatment and free rein to the operations of the Sinaloa Cartel. The links between the criminal group and the former official go back more than 20 years, since he was head of the Federal Investigation Agency during the Government of Vicente Fox (2000-2006), the authorities say. The allegations include multi-million dollar bribes, insider trading, death threats against potential witnesses and a corrupt scheme to intimidate and silence the media. Former President Calderón has maintained since the arrest of the former official, one of his most trusted men, that he was unaware of any connection to drug trafficking and that he trusts that the matter will be clarified in court. “For Calderón to say that he didn’t know is absurd,” says Rojas.

The trial, which seems explosive, calls into question the legacy of García Luna and the credibility of the Calderón government’s strategy against drug cartels. Former criminal bosses, former officials and politicians will parade through the corridors of the Brooklyn court, as well as hordes of journalists who arrived at the court this Tuesday since five in the morning. The reporters followed the details from an alternate room, where cameras were installed to broadcast the session live. The web around the case draws a network of complicity, doubts and betrayals, which extends through the governments of the last three former presidents of Mexico: Fox, Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto.

The lawyer leading the defense denied rumors about signing a last-minute plea agreement. “We are going to trial, there is no offer on the table,” De Castro told the media as he left court. Except for a change in the scheduled schedule, this week or next both parties will present their initial arguments before Judge Brian Cogan, the same one who sentenced El Chapo to life imprisonment in July 2019.

