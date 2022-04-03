When it’s too hot outside, how can you find some relief and some refreshment? The dog sleeps inside the refrigerator, on an empty shelf that seems to have been waiting for it, since the dimensions are right for its size. The video published on TikTok quickly became viral on the platform, thanks to the sympathy of this skit.

Photo source from video on TikTok by jebonizzi

On January 27, a Praia Grande, municipality of Brazil in the state of Sao Paulo, part of the metropolitan mesoregion of São Paulo and the microregion of Santos, the thermometer showed 35 degrees. A truly unbearable heat for everyone, humans and animals.

Luna, a sweet 3 month old dog, thought it might be a good idea to sleep in the fridge. And so she did, until she owns her, Jè Bonizzidid not notice its presence inside.

According to the owner, the dog was able to to come in all by yourself inside the refrigerator:

She went in alone! That was the first time! Now you as soon as you see the refrigerator or freezer runs and lies down.

These are the words of the woman who, opening the refrigerator, found herself facing Luna comfortably slept inside the fridge, to be able to find some relief on that hot and sultry day in the Brazilian city.

Dog sleeps in the refrigerator

The woman decided to make a videowhich then ended up on TikTok, where it garnered thousands of views, likes and comments.

But how did the woman react seeing her in there? Laughing a lot and filming everything, because no one would ever believe her.