Ronald Koeman, former Barça coach, appeared publicly for the first time before the Barcelona media since his dismissal as coach of the Barça team at the end of October. He did it in Sant Esteve de Sesrovires, which sponsors the second edition of the Koeman Cup of golf, which allocates the profits to the Cruyff Foundation on its 25th anniversary. “Surely, you haven’t come just for the Koeman Cup”, smiled the Dutchman when he saw almost fifty journalists and photographers waiting for him. “I’ll answer a few questions,” he said. These were the questions and the answers.

How do you see Barça and Xavi?

It is true that the situation of Barça, of the team, of the club, is the same as when I was there. That means that changing a coach is not always something that means you improve. The only thing I ask is that they support Xavi. A coach is not to blame. That they give him the support that I have not had. I hope that the president has learned from that and that he supports Xavi. The club’s situation is very sad because it hurts me. I still live in Barcelona; I will be the coach of the Netherlands from January. But I ask for the maximum support for Xavi because he is a legend, someone from the house. And he is not to blame for Barça being in this situation.

Xavi himself says in recent years that he has lost that style. Are you taken for granted by that phrase?

You can’t blame one person or one coach. There are more ways to win. In my time we won the Cup with great football. Today, player movements can be with three or four defenders. The truth is that today Barça cannot sign the best in the world. We all watched the City game and the Liverpool game. They are so much better. And a coach is not guilty of that. There are many reasons. I’m not going to answer where he would be. The where does not exist, because I did not have this support from the club. And hopefully Xavi has it.

Did you feel mistreated by Laporta, have you spoken with him again?

I would like to say one thing. I have felt that at other clubs and in two years as the Netherlands coach, we know exactly the risk of being a manager if things don’t work out the way the club thinks. But I, who don’t like it on my personal subject, that on the part of the president leaves doubts outwardly, Off the record say: “I don’t know if it continues.” That does not need a coach. Even if you get kicked out, inwardly you can argue. But outwardly you have to support it. I do not want to say more on this subject.

You made Gavi debut at the age of 17. How do you see his evolution?

It doesn’t matter to me if a player is 16 or 37 years old. If I think he’s a player for Barça, I’ll give him the opportunity. Like I gave to Nico, to Gavi… Because they really are the future of the club

Do you regret having missed the European Championship?

No. I had the opportunity knowing the situation that the club had. I had the confidence of the people I was managing at the time. And there was enough quality. But in my stage, the exits of Messi and Griezmann made it more complicated.

Don’t you think the team has improved with Xavi?

Surely he has improved in some things, yes. Because they have signed three forwards who can play up front. But it is not good to compare. When I left, Barça was eight points behind Madrid. Now they are almost double. Xavi’s task is just as complicated as the one I have. It is the situation of the club. No need to lie. If he has lost the last home games it is for something. That is the reality of Barça and we have to accept it. And we have to support because Barça is going to need time. That’s why I ask for peace of mind. Don’t say, “Holy shit, we haven’t won titles.” You have to trust and give support to the coach. I am Dutch and I show my face.

Did you have a bad time in those months?

Being a Barça coach is difficult and I ask for support for him. Because in the end we are all culés.

De Jong in low hours and there is talk of a possible change of scenery

I believe that Barça does not want to sell Frenkie de Jong. Frenkie is a great midfielder. Surely there have been games in which he has not been at his level. But I don’t doubt him. Hopefully he will play at that level again, but we have this habit of putting a player at the top. And you have to sell it. And he has signed for Barça because he is a culé, it is his team since he was a child.

Would I go back?

No, I’m going to be a coach. I think of Holland and enjoying life, which is very important.

How do you rate your stage, do you make a good balance?

The first thing is that I can write a book. Many things have happened. Very difficult due to the COVID issue, there was no president for a while, we couldn’t sign the players we have… The complicated fair-play issue. From one day to the next, we are left without Messi. And we all know what he has done and who is the best in the world… I have been criticized a lot for Luuk de Jong, which for me, when you need a nine, is important. And luckily they signed him, he has won six points. I don’t feel like a coach who has failed. We failed the day of Granada the first season. But we won the Cup. If you win something, it’s not a failure.

There are players who believe that training sessions are better now. It hurts?

I remember that when I arrived, the players were more tired in training. Because we did more sessions and with more intensity than before. And if the players think that Xavi is even better… Well, in a group of 24 players you always have players for and against. It does not hurt me. I know how the changing rooms work

Are you going to invite Laporta to the Koeman Cup?

Yes, because he is a patron of the Cruyff Foundation.

What do you miss?

Any. Having trained Barça was a dream. I would like to have been there longer but the life of a coach is like that. But look, I’m back as coach. There are still people who love me.

Do you think you had the support of the locker room?

I have worked very well with the players and always tried to be honest with everyone. We are human and we make mistakes. Everyone except Guardiola, I think he does everything well.

Will there be a photo with Laporta?

Let me think… Yeah man, no problem. IF Barça wins, Laporta wins.

Has he returned to the Camp Nou?

It may be from January because I will be a coach.