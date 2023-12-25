Home page World

Juan Manuel Herrera Luzón has been using his forging hammer for 50 years. © Peter Sieben

The last real edged weapon smith in the country lives in Wermelskirchen. Soon he will have to vacate his forge. But one last spark of hope remains.

Düsseldorf – Manuel takes off his good glasses because the fireworks are about to start. “Otherwise it will break,” he says, puts his hammer aside and starts grinding until sparks fly. It now smells of brimstone and fire, and the steel blank in his hands quickly turns into a double-edged sword, as if this were real magic. He built the grinding machine himself, as did almost everything in the forge. The man is a brilliant inventor – and the last real edged weapon smith in Germany. But it will soon be over. He has to get out of the historic building on the edge of Wermelskirchen NRW. Then a centuries-old tradition dies. “I want to continue doing this, also for my daughter,” he says, and something glitters in the eyes of this wiry man who has hands like vises.

At 14, the last swordsmith was apprenticed: “Show me a boy who doesn’t want to do that.”

Juan Manuel Herrera Luzón is the full name of the 65-year-old who came to Germany with his family from Granada in southern Spain as a child. That sounds like chivalry and heroic stories. If you wanted to, you could freely translate his last name as “Lichtschmied”. But Manuel prefers to just be called Manuel and is quick to be on first name terms. He learned his craft in the knife town of Solingen when he was 14. Why did he want to become a swordsmith? “Show me a boy who doesn’t want to do that if he has the chance,” he says, laughing.

The blacksmith makes swords of all shapes and sizes. © Peter Sieben

His current workshop is housed in a 100-year-old brick building that stands between snowberry bushes on the edge of the forest. An enchanted place like in a fairy tale. Silvia is the name of the blacksmith, like his daughter. “She helps me with the paperwork, without Silvia nothing would work,” says Manuel. A few years ago his daughter received a cancer diagnosis. “She's doing well at the moment, but that's my biggest concern.”

Swords are not “cheap stuff from the internet”

His second biggest concern is the other Silvia, the blacksmith. 17 years ago, the traditional craftsman rented the listed building and the house next to it from the city of Wermelskirchen. The swords he makes there go all over the world. US Army officers carry fine blades from Manuel's forge and Medieval fans can get true-to-original replicas make historical weapons. “It's not like the cheap stuff on the internet, my swords are all great,” he says, casually shaping a scimitar with his hammer as if there was nothing there. Manuel forges in free form, as the jargon says: Unlike drop forging with prefabricated dies, he shapes the workpiece completely based on feeling. That requires a lot of experience.

Manuel works by eye. That requires a lot of experience. © Peter Sieben

Even bestselling author Rebecca Gablé has already visited

Manuel has had visitors to the forge for years. People want to watch him at work. Once colleagues from Japan came and wanted to know how he made a katana – a samurai sword. And another time, best-selling author Rebecca Gablé came to him to have a sword forged – a gift from the publisher to the author, who primarily writes medieval novels. “At some point I thought to myself that I could open a museum together with the city and hire an apprentice. Then more people would come to Wermelskirchen,” says Manuel.

But the city didn't agree to it. “The building is a listed building and therefore certain building and monument protection regulations apply to construction work on the building, which Mr. Luzón did not adhere to,” it said when asked. And further: “In order to set up a museum, extensive renovation work would have had to be carried out, for which the city has no money.” The relationship between the city and the blacksmith is obviously strained. With his limitless ingenuity, Manuel can build an entire forge out of an old car seat, an oven and a bit of scrap metal – but applications and official forms are not his thing.

Blacksmith shop is sold to an investor

Now the site and the buildings are being sold to an investor from Düsseldorf. He wants to accommodate offices for research institutions there. “I guess I have to go then,” says Manuel and gives a few final blows with the hammer to the blade that rests on the anvil. Starting over again, an expensive move with all the equipment and tools, he feels too old for that. But he hasn't completely given up hope. “Maybe if someone still had a room,” he begins – and then says: “At least I still have my hammer.” He’s had it for 50 years. The wooden handle is worn so that your thumb and fingers fit perfectly. It lies in his hand like an additional body part. “When I die, they should put the hammer in my coffin,” says Manuel and places the finished blade with the others.