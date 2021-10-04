The story of Oliver, the dog who every day visits a family who lives near his home

A dog called Oliver has become famous on social media, as he has shown everyone that he has one sweet and lively personality. Indeed every day he goes to visit his neighbors, who are very fond of him. Her human mom is happy with what she does for them.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

A history beautiful, which really deserves to be known. Each person should adopt an animal, as they can donate one unconditional love.

It all started when a woman called His, he decided to adopt the puppy from a shelter local. The volunteers had found him abandoned on the streets of the city.

Between them two was born a special bond right away. The family, in fact, was happy to have him in their lives, because little Oliver was able to give love and affection to all of them.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

The puppy, however, never wanted to stay locked in the house. In fact, he loved going around the neighborhood and doing friendship with its neighbors. Sue, of course, when she didn’t see him come back, yes frightened and began to turn to be able to find it.

Only a short time later the woman found out that her dog was going to find another family who lives in the same neighborhood. The little one wanted spend some time also with them.

The viral clip of little Oliver

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

When Sue found out, she was left with it surprise. He never would have imagined such a thing, but it was nonetheless happy to know what it does.

Oliver leaves his home almost every day for his usual one routine walk. Soon after he goes to the house of Melissa, to spend some time with them, a run and play in the garden. Here is the video of the story below:

The two women eventually got it swap numbers phone and Sue can know at any time what she is doing his beloved four-legged friend.

