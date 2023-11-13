“Strana.ua”: Zelensky is trying to call Trump for negotiations

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is trying to reach former American leader Donald Trump. Strana.ua reports this with reference to its sources. According to the Ukrainian publication, Zelensky’s office is trying to organize negotiations with Trump to change the Republicans’ position on providing assistance to Ukraine.

In Kyiv, it is believed that it is the former US President who currently controls the House of Representatives through its Speaker Mike Johnson. The media has repeatedly called him Trump’s man. Zelensky’s entourage is confident that it is necessary to convince the Republican leader to no longer block the allocation of aid to Kyiv.

The publication in Strana.ua coincided with the visit of a large delegation from Ukraine to the United States. Among its members, in particular, is the head of President Zelensky’s office, Dmitry Ermak. According to him, the visit program includes negotiations with many interested parties, which will be aimed at strengthening Kyiv’s defense capabilities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry is confident that they already know the topic of the conversation between Zelensky and Trump

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, responded to information about Zelensky’s attempts to achieve negotiations with Trump.

According to her, the topic of conversation between the two politicians could be Zelensky’s wife’s Christmas shopping.

Donald, it’s me, Vladimir. (…) Don’t you have money to borrow? My wife Lena needs to go to New York for Christmas shopping. When will I give it back? When I defeat Russia… I will run… I will run Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zelensky called Trump to Kyiv, but he didn’t come

In early November, Zelensky invited Trump to Kyiv. The reason was another Republican promise to end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours. According to Zelensky, it would have taken him only 24 minutes to convince Trump that he was wrong.

However, Trump refused the invitation. According to him, the Joe Biden administration is now interacting with Kiev, so his arrival may cause a conflict of interest.

Trump stated several times that he could stop the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours, since he is familiar with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The former American leader insists that he knows how to bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table.