Vijay Devarkonda and Shalini Pandey Actress Shalini Pandey and actor Vijay Deverakonda gave a tremendous kissing scene in the film ‘Arjun Reddy’. After this, the Hindi remake of the film was released as ‘Kabir Singh’ in which Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani were seen. Both films achieved tremendous success in their respective belts.

Karthikeya and Payal Rajput The blockbuster Telugu film ‘RX 100’ released in the year 2018 had many kissing scenes. For this, there was a lot of discussion between actor Karthikeya and actress Payal Rajput. The more the film stirred, the more its kissing scenes also made headlines.

Vijay Devarkonda and Rashmika Mandana There was also a sensational kissing scene in the film ‘Dear Comrade’ between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandana. It made a lot of headlines on the internet and audiences were drawn to theaters.

Mahesh Babu and Ameesha Patel Popular actor Mahesh Babu gave the kissing scene with Amisha Patel in the film ‘Nani’. When the film was released, this scene created a lot of uproar.

Mahesh Babu and Kajal Aggarwal In 2012, he had an intimate kissing scene with Kajal Aggarwal in ‘South’ superstar Mahesh Babu’s film Business. It was also discussed a lot.

Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni Mahesh Babu created a stir with his kissing scene in the film ‘Dokadu’ with actress Samantha Akkineni. Both the chemistry was well liked.

Allu Arjun and Deeksha Seth Allu Arjun is called Emraan Hashmi of South. He has given bold kissing scenes in many films. The kissing scene between Allu and Deeksha Seth was very much discussed in the film ‘Vedam’.

Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal Stylish actor Allu Arjun had a very romantic kissing scene with actress Kajal Aggarwal in ‘Arya 2’. It was well liked by his fans.

Rekha and Kamal Haasan Last year, Tamil actress Rekha revealed that actor Kamal Haasan had unplanned kiss in the film ‘Punnagai Manan’. This kiss made tremendous headlines in 1986.

In Bollywood, so many films have been released, whose kissing scenes have been very much discussed. A similar track has also been recorded by South Film Industry. The bold kissing scenes of some South films set fire and have been discussed for a long time. Here we are telling you about similar scenes of South films …