The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015), one of the best games of recent years, has released its version for the new generation of consoles this week. Everyone already knows Gerald de Rivia, the sorcerer with white hair and a mutated body who offers his services as a monster hunter throughout that world of magical roots with European medieval concomitances that the Netflix series has reproduced so well since 2019. And they know him because the character has jumped from one medium to another until he permeated popular culture: from the book to the game and from there to the series.

Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of the original books, has a cordial relationship with those responsible for the series adaptation, but with CD Projekt RED, the Polish studio that adapted the games, he has waged a bloody legal battle for the rights to his character, which he considers he sold for little money. The transmedia ecosystem that is increasingly present in the world of videogames therefore has in The Witcher one of his best, and at the same time most bittersweet, examples. However, the big news regarding the transfer from one world to another format is another transfer, we can say that it is more conceptual, which has also occurred this week in the world of digital entertainment.

In 2013, a very special adult animation series arrived from the United States: rick and morty. The hallmarks of fiction soon dazzled a whole legion of followers. It had hard science fiction (there are episodes that if they were movies that are taken seriously would be considered masterpieces of the genre), unbridled humor, foul language worthy of South Park and an iconoclasm that allows him to openly stoke everyone equally, from religions to politicians of all spectrums. In addition, the series, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, had an unmistakable stamp in the latter’s vocal qualities: he gave voice to both the two protagonists (the adolescent Morty and his great, alcoholic and nihilistic grandfather Rick) as well as many others. sporadic characters.

A combat in ‘Hihg on Life’, armed with talking knife and gun.

Tuesday arrived at the market High on Life (something like drugged alive), a game that manages to fully imbue itself with the essence of Roiland. the game, a shooter In first person as colorful as plastic, it puts us in the shoes of a teenager who escapes an alien invasion (the aliens want to use humans as a substance to get high with them; that approach says it all), and it is a brain-dead experience, Gross and a hoot from start to finish. It’s not a game rick and morty and, obviously, it is not for all audiences (in the first scene we already see cocaine use, there are hilariously cruel deaths and the word “fuck” is so ubiquitous like in that legendary scene from The Wire), but for those who enjoy Roiland’s humor, it is a must play.

Beyond his approach, High on Life It constitutes a wonderful example of how a whole form of humor typical of a comedian and inseparable from him can be transferred to the digital world. How do you get it? The idea is as simple as it is brilliant: the weapons we carry are actually other aliens, who shoot from behind (so to speak) and whose face looks at us, questions, insults, gives clues and interacts with the rest of the characters. . Regardless of whether you like the game or not, you must recognize the audacity with which the developers (Squanch Games, founded by Roiland himself) have injected its essence into the game, as if it were the very human drug that evil aliens inject themselves with. . Crystallizing a personality in a game can be done. And it can be done well. Hopefully the example will spread and more creators will be encouraged to explore the possibilities of the medium when it comes to absorbing essences. Perhaps the game about an alien invasion soaked in the humor of Chiquito de la Calzada, in which the enemies say “Jarl”, is not so far away.

