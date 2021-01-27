In its January 27 edition, the Chained Duck indicates that Humanity unfortunately upset the agenda of Amélie de Montchalin and Jacqueline Gourault, two Secretaries of State leaving, this January 25, for Fleury-les-Aubrais (Loiret) in order to communicate on government policy in terms of digital transformation. Alas, in an interview published in our columns on Wednesday, January 20, Carole Canette, the elected PS at the head of the city, literally shot the state because of its lack of logistical support in the operation of the vaccination center installed in his town. Vexed, Amélie de Montchalin bluntly made it known that she would no longer go to Fleury-les-Aubrais because of this article, but would prefer the village of Baule (Loriet), supposed to be more welcoming. Nice for the municipal team playing the role of joker …

Humanity begs Carole Canette and the entire Fleury-les-Aubrais municipal team for this terrible inconvenience.