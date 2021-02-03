After posting a video seen more than 6 million times in two days on his Instagram account (Hugo decrypts), the government was obliged to respond. Journalist Hugo Travers made himself, for a day, the spokesperson for the youth sacrificed by the Covid crisis.

Between Monday and Tuesday, he shared on social networks the testimonies of several private university and social bond students. In a three-minute sequence, voices of young people recount the “Distress” of a generation, their sanity plummeted and feelings of abandonment and loneliness.

Invited on BFMTV Tuesday morning, Hugo Travers found himself embodying the cry of millions of young people in the face of the Secretary of State in charge of youth. By talking to her interlocutor for no apparent reason, Sarah El Haïry could not find anything better to offer than “Engagement” young people in civic services, an activity often full-time and paid half of the minimum wage.

“The testimonies show that morale is not present. It is not enough to say “young people, get involved.” The reality is more complex than that, there is immense social distress: economic and psychological distress ”, retorted Hugo Travers, before relaying the demands of the student unions regarding the opening of the RSA to under 25s. His arguments have gone unheeded against the scratched record of the Secretary of State, looping on a “Confidence shock” which would be based on associations and professors, who are already making up for the State’s shortcomings with students.