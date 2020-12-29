Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan were well-liked in the film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ as the brothers. The film showed more love between the two than their brothers. However, few people know that after this, Hrithik refused to play Shahrukh’s younger brother again. In fact, in the film Main Hoon Na, released 3 years after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Farah Khan wanted to cast Hrithik Roshan as Shah Rukh’s younger brother.

However, Hrithik Roshan turned down Farah Khan’s offer and then got the chance to play the character Zayed Khan. Actually Hrithik Roshan was concentrating on doing solo films at that time and he did not want to work in any multi-starrer film. It is also said that Hrithik was given this advice by his father Rakesh Roshan. By the way, it is also going to assume that Zayed Khan did full justice to the character of ‘Main Hoon Na’.



Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, actors like Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Arora, Kiran Kher, Satish Shah, Baman Irani played the lead roles and were well liked in the comedy drama film Main Hoon Na. It was Farah Khan’s directorial debut. Since then, Farah Khan and Hrithik Roshan could not work together. However, a few days ago, it was reported that Hrithik Roshan has shot an advertisement in Farah Khan’s direction.

