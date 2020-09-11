Turmeric has many medicinal properties and is probably the reason why turmeric is used in many medicines. Not only this, turmeric is also used for infants. But before incorporating turmeric in the diet of children, it is important to know when, how and in what quantity it is safe to give turmeric to children.

Use of turmeric for baby

Yes, you can use turmeric for your baby. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, the use of turmeric in food is safe. However, there have been no clinical indications for its use in the newborn. It is safe to ask the doctor once before giving turmeric to the baby.

Do not feed turmeric to a newborn baby below six months. Mother’s milk is the basis of complete nutrition for these children.



When should my baby be fed turmeric

In the case of turmeric feeding, it is important to know when and how to feed it. Keep in mind that it is not safe to feed turmeric in any way to a newborn. Turmeric can be fed to the child only after starting a solid diet.

Although, after the age of six months, turmeric can be added to the infant’s diet, but the correct time is 9 months.

Benefits of turmeric

Turmeric contains an element called curcumin which makes this herb effective in curing many diseases. Let’s know about the benefits of feeding turmeric to infants or children:

Improves digestion: The inclusion of turmeric in the infant’s diet promotes the production of bile juice which improves digestion. It gives relief from flatulence.

The inclusion of turmeric in the infant’s diet promotes the production of bile juice which improves digestion. It gives relief from flatulence. Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome: Curcumin present in turmeric prevents Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory bowel disease.

Curcumin present in turmeric prevents Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory bowel disease. cough : Turmeric removes mucus and relieves cough and cold. Turmeric can be used when the infant coughs.

Turmeric removes mucus and relieves cough and cold. Turmeric can be used when the infant coughs. Immunity: Turmeric can be consumed to increase the immunity of children. A small amount of turmeric may be added to the infant’s diet.

In baby’s dietWays to take turmeric

Add a pinch of turmeric to a cup of milk and feed the baby. Do not add sugar to milk if the child is less than one year old. You can also add a pinch of turmeric to the soup while preparing it.

When making khichdi or lentils for your baby, add a little turmeric to it.

You can also add turmeric to carrots, pumpkin or potato puree.

Disadvantages of turmeric eating

Eating turmeric in excess can cause the baby to have stomach upset. Apart from this, the absorption of iron in the body is reduced by 20 to 90 percent, which increases the risk of iron deficiency anemia. Use turmeric carefully in children with anemia.

Very few people are allergic to turmeric, but some sensitive people may be allergic to it.