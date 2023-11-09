From surprises to dominators

In these years of total domino imposed by Red Bull compared to all the competition in Formula 1, it makes you smile to remember how less than 20 years ago the Austrian team – whose operational base is however located in Milton Keynes, in the United Kingdom – entered the Circus as a true Cinderella, inheriting the team and structures from Jaguar. Since that legendary 2005 Australian GP, ​​which incredibly ended with both cars – driven at the time by David Coulthard and Christian Klien – in the points, the team managed by Christian Horner has made great strides. The English manager, appointed by Red Bull leaders to lead the team at just 31 years of age, has become one of the most successful sports managers in the history of motorsport.

Red Bull conquered seven Drivers’ world titles, six Constructors’ titles and an incredible 111 victories. Better, at 116, there is only Mercedes. Ferrari and McLaren together – the two teams that at the end of 2004 had won the last seven consecutive world titles for both Drivers and Constructors – are stuck at 106. Much of the success achieved over the years by Horner and the energy drink giant is thanks to a man who, precisely in these times, 18 years ago, chose to break with the past and throw yourself headlong into a new adventure. The reference is obviously to Adrian Newey. The brilliant designer of the golden era of Williams and McLaren left the Woking team to join the Red Bull project starting from 8 November 2005. The rest, as they say, is history.

Newey better than Schumacher

However, many years later, it is curious to reread some of the statements of the time, and one in particular released by Horner himself. To comment on the hiring of the man who with his creations had almost monopolized the roll of honor of F1 in the 90s, in fact, the then very young team principal bothered a bitexceptional aragon with the reference driver of the time: Michael Schumacher. Kaiser had just won five consecutive world titles with Ferrari and seven in total in his career. For Lewis Hamilton, F1 was still a dream and Schumacher was the absolute point of reference in the Circus in almost every statistical category.

Well Horner had no problem saying publicly that he considered the Kerpen phenomenon a step under Newey’s pencil: “[Quella di Newey] it is a fundamental assumption for us – Horner declared at the time – if I could choose between Adrian and Michael Schumacher, I would always choose Adrian. It’s a choice of this magnitude. I think this engagement sends the right message: we are absolutely serious about what we want to do and what we want to achieve“. 18 years later, facts have confirmed the words of that young and talented manager.