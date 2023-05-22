A bitter Munich for Horner 20 years ago

As a Red Bull team principal Christian Horner he has already celebrated the F1 victory of the Monaco Grand Prix in five editions always with a different driver. In 2010 it was Mark Webber who inaugurated the successes of Milton Keynes in the Principality, with an encore that came immediately after with Sebastian Vettel in 2011. In 2018 Daniel Ricciardo managed to ‘avenge’ the disappointment of 2016 with a perfect race despite the thrilling linked to a problem with the power unit which deprived the Australian of several ‘electric’ horses. In 2021 it was Max Verstappen who prevailed, while a year ago the success of Sergio Perez arrived.

Max Verstappen in 2021 celebrated with a ‘skid of tires’ at the exit of the Rascasse before the Anthony Noghes, but did not throw away the success due to excess of euphoria in the celebrations a few meters from the checkered flag. The same cannot be said for Bjorn Wirdheim who in 2003 gave Christian Horner a discrete disappointment in F3000. At the time the current Red Bull helmsman was under Arden who dominated the championship with Wirdheim capable of obtaining three victories overall, beating Ricardo Sperafico, second in the standings, by 35 points.

The Swede, however, became the protagonist of a clamorous mistake in Monaco, a race he had in hand. Wirdheim, in fact, stopped on the finish line straight to greet the team at the wall and set off again squealing, but he did so a few hundred meters early, thus giving victory to Nicolas Kiesa. The images are eloquent, Christian Horner is dismayed and speechless in the face of Wirdheim’s madness that unleashed the party at the Super Nova wall, the team that lined up the Danish winner in Monaco as a tribute to Wirdheim.

A 2004 as third driver in Jaguar for Wirdheim

Winning the F3000 title opened the doors to F1 a Bjorn Wirdheim. The Swedish driver, born in 1980, made his debut with Jordan in 2003 in free practice for the United States Grand Prix and then in 2004 obtained the position of third driver in Jaguar, a position that allowed him to take part in free practice for all the races. Not finding outlets as a race driver in 2005 he moved to the US Champ Car championship and then found space in endurance racing.