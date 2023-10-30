The three brothers who showed up on their brother-in-law’s doorstep in Scheveningen on January 22 this year have their lives neatly in order. Stable jobs, permanent partners, young children, clean criminal record. However, according to the Public Prosecution Service, they were extremely violent in the house. The brother-in-law is put in a chokehold, punched and kicked, and hung from the stairs with a belt. “The gentleman had to suffer extremely before he died.”

#wife #daughter #leave #surprise #wrong #left #dead