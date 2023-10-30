The three brothers who showed up on their brother-in-law’s doorstep in Scheveningen on January 22 this year have their lives neatly in order. Stable jobs, permanent partners, young children, clean criminal record. However, according to the Public Prosecution Service, they were extremely violent in the house. The brother-in-law is put in a chokehold, punched and kicked, and hung from the stairs with a belt. “The gentleman had to suffer extremely before he died.”
#wife #daughter #leave #surprise #wrong #left #dead
Correction: GPA has a consolidated loss with Éxito of R$ 1.295 billion in the quarter, an increase of 337.3%
Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/30/2023 - 21:08 Regards, gentlemen,In the note sent previously, there is an error in the...