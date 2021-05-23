In 1989 Freddie figgers He was abandoned by his biological mother when he was just a few hours old. The heartbroken cry of that baby who was struggling to survive was heard by a neighbor in the area who passed by the garbage container where the child had been deposited. He spent two days in a hospital and he was transferred to a transit home where a couple gave him the home he needed.

32 years later, that newborn crying among the garbage bags is now an adult with millions in his bank account, who walks around the TV wearing expensive suits and showing off his exclusive pieces of technology with which his company became one of the fastest growing brands in the business. Even if to get there he had to get up off the ground more than once.

“The children used to make fun of me; They called me ‘trash baby’, they said ‘nobody loves you, you are dirty’. I remember times when I got off the school bus and other kids would grab me and throw me in garbage cans and laugh at me“said the young man in an interview with Jo Fidgen for the BBC Outlook program.

“I dreamed of a Gateway computer but we couldn’t buy it”

He lived in a rural area of ​​the Florida peninsula, in the United States and everyone there knew his story. Nathan and Betty, their adoptive parents, they were 74 and 66 years old respectively when they added him to his family and that was also used as a mockery for the boy, who suffered excessive harassment from his peers.

“It got to the point that my father had to wait for me at the bus stop and accompany me home. And the children harassed me even more, making fun of him: ‘Look at that old man with a cane.’ “But all that anger, that hatred that he received every day he knew how to reconvert in the most creative way.

When he was 9 years old, while he was walking with his father, they came across something that would mark the future of that little boy. “Weekends I went with my father to do what we called ‘garbage diving’, walking through different neighborhoods in search of things that people would have thrown away, as the saying goes: what for one man is garbage, for another is a treasure.

Figgers and his first computer.

This is exactly what they found when they entered a second-hand store. “I have always been fascinated by computers. I dreamed of a Gateway computer but we couldn’t buy it “said Freddie, remembering the day his dad bought him a broken Macintosh and its owner was just going to throw it away.

Nathan paid $ 24 and the boy came home happy, knowing he was going to find a way to make it work. “Since it wouldn’t start, I took it apart and realized that a component was broken and everything flowed naturally. My father worked in maintenance at Florida State University, so he had a lot of things available, like welding guns, radios, watches. “

“I took parts of a clock radio and soldered them together and after about 50 tries I finally got the computer to work. It was then that I knew that was what I wanted to do in my life. “

Figgers started small to build his companies.

His father was practically an old man, so he could not accompany him to the square to play soccer, or make great physical efforts, so with that machine he managed to share time with his son and give him an escape route against bullying from his classmates. “That computer erased all the pain from bullying. As they teased me at school, I was thinking how much I wanted to go home to play on my computer. “

“It’s what sparked my interest in technology”Freddie assured the Washington Post. In a short time he mastered it perfectly and knew how to code and write basic programs, something that in just one year he managed to capitalize on.

At just 13 years old, the city of Quincy hired him to repair the machines. “There was no computer technician so when a machine stopped working, they unplugged it and stacked it with the other broken ones. I would take them and replace the damaged parts of one with the good parts of the other.”

At age 15, he founded his first company, Figgers Computers.

When he was 15 years old, he founded his first company, Figgers Computers, in which he was dedicated to fixing computers. He did it at his parents’ house and from there he also helped clients store their data on the servers he created.

He built his own database in the cloud and as a teenager decided he didn’t need to go to college to be taught how to do something he already knew. “I wouldn’t recommend my trail to everyone,” Figgers said. “But it worked for me. When I was 17, I had 150 clients. they needed websites and storage for their files. I kept building from there. “

Six years later, the term “millions” made its way into his bank account for the first time. It was 2012, and at age 23 he sold a GPS tracking program to a company in Kansas for 2.2 million dollars.

While his career did not stop growing, in his life he had to face a new hard blow. His father had developed Alzheimer’s disease and many times they had to go looking for him because he was confused and lost. Freddie decided to use his knowledge to help him.

“I created a device that could be inserted into your shoe and that it would allow me to track him, as well as talk to him through the shoe, “Figgers said.

Nathan Figgers died in 2014, shortly after Freddie started Figgers Communications (and developed 80 custom software programs) with the money he had made from that “smart shoe” technology. “It was difficult to see it decline, it is something that is never forgotten,” confessed Freddie.

“My dad never hid my past from me, he was always honest with me. He told me: ‘I’m going to tell you straight away. Your biological mother abandoned you and since I and Betty didn’t want to send you to foster homes, we adopted you.’ I felt really bad about it, but I always remember him grabbing me by the shoulders and saying: ‘Never let that bother you. ‘

“My parents gave me all the love anyone could ever want. They did everything for me, so I never felt the need to search for my biological family. My mom and dad, my Betty and my Nathan, they were everything to me, and I loved them. “

The sneakers with which he helped his dad and became a millionaire.

“They are great people. They taught me to be of integrity, to always do the right thing, to never forget my origins. I saw my father always helping people, stopping along the way to help strangers, feeding the homeless … He was an incredible man and I want to be like him. “

The death of his father, although painful, helped him to continue growing. “I learned that money is nothing more than a tool and I decided to do everything possible to try to leave the world better when it is my turn to leave, because my father, without being rich, it had an impact on a lot of people’s lives, and I wanted to do the same. “

Since then he has been able to combine business and help for people. It was then that he invested in infrastructure so that the residents of the rural area in which he lived could enjoy fast internet connections. “Most of the people continued using dial-up connection,” he said about the birth of Figgers Wireless, a private telecommunications company that he said was appraised in 2017 at a value of more than 62 million dollars.

Over the years it incorporated the sale of smart phones, but at the same time other elements that will help people as a wireless blood glucose meter for people with diabetes, which allows patients to download and share glucose levels via Bluetooth technology.

It seems that the millions failed to break their ideals: “My parents adopted me and gave me love and a future,” he said. “They did everything possible to make the world a better place, and now that’s all I want to do too. “