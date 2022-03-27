Los Mochis, Sinaloa. When he was heading from port of Pichilingue, in La Paztowards Topolobampo, Sinaloa, this Saturday morning there was a fire outbreak inside the San Guillermo ferry.

The accident occurred approximately two nautical miles from San Rafaelito, Baja California.

According to data obtained, it was at an early hour that they were able to observe large plumes of smoke coming from inside the boat, apparentlyr inside some containersaccording to Undersecretary of Civil Protection of Baja California Sur.

It transpired that after receiving the alert notice, different ships were mobilized to provide support, including search and rescue from the Navy, from the Integral Port Administration (API), as well as private boats.

Through social networks, images and videos of the moment in which the boats arrive to provide assistance were disseminated and a huge column of one can be seen.

Minutes later the evacuation of 24 passengers was achieved who fortunately were unharmed and only one was treated, since he presented symptoms of vertigo.

Once the situation was under control, the ship was taken to port to assess the damage caused by the incident.