While waiting for the arrival of the first vaccines against the coronavirus in Uruguay, its president, Luis Lacalle Pou, was consulted about when will it be your turn to receive the dose and replied: “When he touches me and with the vaccine he touches me.”

The president tried in this way to get away from the scandal with the “VIP vaccination” in Argentina and the “Vacunagate” in Peru, with inoculations for relatives and friends of different officials.

Lacalle Pou indicated that you won’t be the first to get immunized Rather, it will adhere to the vaccination plan that is being drawn up by the Uruguayan government and health authorities. “When it touches me and with the vaccine that touches me,” he emphasized.

According to the newspaper The Country of Uruguay, the plan for the first vaccinated will focus on around 80 thousand people linked to health; 25 thousand, to nursing homes and approximately 60 thousand workers in education, including teachers and secondary school teachers.

It is for this reason that this week began the distribution plan of supplies for vaccination against COVID-19 to vaccination centers throughout the country, as well as to adjust the logistics for the arrival of doses and train staff .

The words of the Head of State are in line with what his wife said days ago, Lorena Ponce de Leon, who asked about it said: “We as a family of course have decided that we would all get vaccinated, needless to say, but the first vaccines are going to be for health people, the second for the people of education. We have that totally clear so it is not going to touch us, because we are not educators and we are not in health “.

For now, the country is closure of borders to tourism (Only Uruguayans and residents can enter, in addition to some exceptions for economic, diplomatic or personal issues, with prior authorization from the Executive Power) and the opening of bars and restaurants until 2 in the morning (Although in Montevideo it is midnight by order of the local government).

In addition, last Friday, the extension for 30 more days of Law 19,932, approved by the Uruguayan Parliament and promulgated on December 21, was known. that allows restricting the right of assembly “for reasons of public health”.

The norm limits the right of assembly, reflected in article 38 of the Constitution, when there are “crowds of people that generate a notorious health risk.”

Uruguay registers 52,815 infections (5,976 active, 65 of them in intensive care) and 574 deaths.

